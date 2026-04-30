Newsstand: Notre Dame men's lacrosse coach Kevin Corrigan wins ACC Coach of the Year

The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team is the No. 1 team in the nation, and the Fighting Irish were well-rewarded for their one-loss regular season. Here’s everyone who won ACC awards, including ND’s Kevin Corrigan as Coach of the Year and Shawn Lyght as co-Defensive Player of the Year.

2026 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Season Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Brady Wambach, Jr., FO, North Carolina; Shawn Lyght, Jr., D, Notre Dame

Goalie of the Year: Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., Notre Dame

Freshman of the Year: Brendan Millon, A, Virginia

Coach of the Year: Kevin Corrigan, Notre Dame



2026 All-ACC Men’s Lacrosse Team

Charlie Johnson, Sr., D, Duke

Benn Johnston, Jr., A, Duke

Aidan Maguire, Sr., SSDM, Duke

Max Sloat, Sr., M, Duke

Owen Duffy, Jr., A, North Carolina

Dominic Pietramala, R-Jr., A, North Carolina

Brady Wambach, Jr., FO, North Carolina

Will Donovan, Sr., LSM, Notre Dame

Matt Jeffrey, So., M, Notre Dame

Shawn Lyght, Jr., D, Notre Dame

Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., G, Notre Dame

Michael Leo, Sr., A, Syracuse

Luke Rhoa, Sr., M, Syracuse

Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse

Ryan Colsey, Sr., M, Virginia

Brendan Millon, Fr., A, Virginia

McCabe Millon, Jr., A, Virginia

John Schroter, R-Sr., D, Virginia

The Irish face Virginia in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. Viewers can watch on ACC Network.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

The 2026 Fighting Irish specialists.

There is a whole lotta love in the Love family.

The Fighting Irish rushing attack should still be good in 2026, per quarterback CJ Carr.

CJ Carr says Notre Dame’s running game will still be a problem for defenses without Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.



“Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young and Nolan James Jr. are going to be really, really good for us…They’re going to surprise a lot of people.”



via @3xOptionShow pic.twitter.com/COdt6iW8Fw — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 29, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“For my money, the [ND] alumni network in Southern California might be the best, pound for pound, in the country. And I think a large reason is because you’ve got that inherent rivalry with USC and we’re living in USC’s backyard. So, there’s almost like a heightened willingness to take care of our own, because it’s this competitive thing that we’ve got going on in Southern California.”

— Former Fighting Irish quarterback Dayne Crist

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• New recruiting intel on four-star DL Brayden Parks after another important ND visit

• Why Arizona Cardinals fell in love with ND RB Jeremiyah Love, drafted him third overall

• Lucky Charms: Latest intel on ND quarterback recruiting

• Intel: ND assistant set to visit prized five-star target Wednesday

• Five things we learned from ND QB CJ Carr on the Triple Option Podcast

• Notre Dame offers elite 2028 QB Kingston Preyear, becomes instant contender



