Newsstand: Notre Dame men's lacrosse coach Kevin Corrigan wins ACC Coach of the Year
The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team is the No. 1 team in the nation, and the Fighting Irish were well-rewarded for their one-loss regular season. Here’s everyone who won ACC awards, including ND’s Kevin Corrigan as Coach of the Year and Shawn Lyght as co-Defensive Player of the Year.
2026 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Season Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Brady Wambach, Jr., FO, North Carolina; Shawn Lyght, Jr., D, Notre Dame
Goalie of the Year: Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., Notre Dame
Freshman of the Year: Brendan Millon, A, Virginia
Coach of the Year: Kevin Corrigan, Notre Dame
2026 All-ACC Men’s Lacrosse Team
Charlie Johnson, Sr., D, Duke
Benn Johnston, Jr., A, Duke
Aidan Maguire, Sr., SSDM, Duke
Max Sloat, Sr., M, Duke
Owen Duffy, Jr., A, North Carolina
Dominic Pietramala, R-Jr., A, North Carolina
Brady Wambach, Jr., FO, North Carolina
Will Donovan, Sr., LSM, Notre Dame
Matt Jeffrey, So., M, Notre Dame
Shawn Lyght, Jr., D, Notre Dame
Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., G, Notre Dame
Michael Leo, Sr., A, Syracuse
Luke Rhoa, Sr., M, Syracuse
Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse
Ryan Colsey, Sr., M, Virginia
Brendan Millon, Fr., A, Virginia
McCabe Millon, Jr., A, Virginia
John Schroter, R-Sr., D, Virginia
The Irish face Virginia in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. Viewers can watch on ACC Network.
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Fighting Irish quote of the day
“For my money, the [ND] alumni network in Southern California might be the best, pound for pound, in the country. And I think a large reason is because you’ve got that inherent rivalry with USC and we’re living in USC’s backyard. So, there’s almost like a heightened willingness to take care of our own, because it’s this competitive thing that we’ve got going on in Southern California.”
— Former Fighting Irish quarterback Dayne Crist
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