Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Billy Schrauth was a starter along the Notre Dame offensive line in parts of three seasons. He’s decided not to make it four.

Schrauth declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday morning.

Had he returned to Notre Dame next season, Schrauth would have been a fifth-year senior. He got to South Bend in 2022 but did not play in a game that season. He played in all 13 Notre Dame games in 2023, starting the final three. When he was healthy in 2024 and 2025, which was for 19 of 28 games, he was an unquestioned and essential starter.

The final time we ever saw Schrauth on the field for the Irish, he injured his knee in the first half of the USC game but chose to gut it out, return to action and finish the game with Notre Dame’s No. 1 offensive unit. The Irish won, 34-24.

His choice to forego his final season of eligiblity is not a shocking one. Schrauth has been regarded as one of Notre Dame’s top-end next-level talents up front ever since he entered the starting five toward the end of his redshirt freshman season.

At 6-4, 310 pounds, Schrauth plays with the physicality and aggression NFL scouts are going to be all over in their preparation for April’s draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Steve Muench both listed Schrauth as the No. 5 offensive guard on their respective big boards on Dec. 11.

Schrauth was voted a team captain ahead of the 2025 season. Had Notre Dame qualified for the College Football Playoff, he was expected to return from his knee injury and try to help the Irish get to the national championship like he did the year before.

Instead, for Schrauth and everyone else at Notre Dame, it will forever be a “what could have been” ending to a season that for a long time felt like it had more promise than such an unceremonious ending.

Schrauth’s farewell message

Dear Fighting Irish Family,

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the talent, health, and opportunity to play the sport that I have loved since I was young. None of this would be possible without Him.

Thank you to my mom and family for your endless love, sacrifices, and belief in me every step of the way. You’ve been my foundation through it all.

To my coaches and teammates at Notre Dame, thank you for pushing me, trusting me, and becoming brothers for life. I’m forever grateful for the memories and lessons we’ve shared.

And to the Fighting Irish fans — thank you for the unwavering support and passion over the years. Playing for you has been an honor I’ll carry with me forever.

At this time, I have decided to take the next step in my football journey and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. I am confident that the valuable skills and experience I’ve gained during my time at Notre Dame will allow me to succeed at the next level.

Love you all

Billy Schrauth