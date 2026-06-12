Notre Dame officially announces Tony Rack and more men's basketball staff additions

Notre Dame has officially hired former Winthrop associate head coach Tony Rack to its men’s basketball coaching staff, the Irish announced Thursday.

On April 27, Blue & Gold confirmed a report from Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune that Notre Dame was working to hire Rack. He fills the vacancy created by associate head coach Kyle Getter, who left for the Cal Baptist head coaching job on April 6, on fourth-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry‘s coaching staff.

Rack’s hiring as an assistant coach was one of several staff changes announced by the program. Assistant coach Mike Farrelly was promoted to associate head coach. Notre Dame also hired Isaiah Thompson as the program’s player development and recruiting coordinator and Collin McGettigan as the program’s director of basketball operations.

“Mike has been an invaluable part of our staff for the last five years, including two seasons together at Penn State and the last three here at Notre Dame,” Shrewsberry said in a released statement. “He touches every area of what we do—from recruiting and player development to scouting, scheduling, and daily operations. He is incredibly organized, highly respected, and has a unique ability to build meaningful relationships. This promotion is well deserved and I’m grateful to continue working alongside him as we continue building Notre Dame Basketball.”

Rack has worked at Winthrop since 2021 — his second stint with the program — during which time the Eagles have been a fixture at the top of the Big South standings. Winthrop has a record of 101-63 during his five seasons in Rock Hill, S.C.

Before Winthrop, Rack worked as an assistant coach at Western Carolina and Northern Kentucky. His first stint at Winthrop kick-started his coaching career from 2012-15, working as a graduate assistant and later in basketball operations under then-head coach Pat Kelsey. Kelsey is now the head coach at Louisville, where he’s made the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons.

“We are excited to welcome Tony to Notre Dame,” Shrewsberry said a statement. “Tony brings a tremendous amount of energy, passion, and experience from a winning program at Winthrop. His work ethic, attention to detail, and commitment to player development perfectly align with our values.”

Rack is a Cincinnati native and a product of Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, a high school that has historically been a Notre Dame pipeline. He played for four seasons at Northern Kentucky, where he lead the Norse in three-point percentage for three-straight seasons.

At Winthrop, one of Rack’s most significant accomplishments was developing little-known center Logan Duncomb into the Big South Player of the Year in 2025-26. Duncomb briefly quit basketball before coming to Winthrop in 2024, but the Eagles’ coaching staff helped bring him back from the abyss.

Duncomb, of course, transferred to Notre Dame and will likely start at center for the Irish this season. He credited Winthrop’s entire coaching staff for restoring his confidence throughout his two years in Rock Hill, but the first name he mentioned was Rack’s.

“They all just really bolstered my confidence and made be believe that I could do it, when maybe at times I didn’t feel like I could,” Duncomb told Blue & Gold. “Just when I got down, they’d be like, ‘Logan, you’re the best player out here. Who’s No. 2 in the gym?’ That’s what I always think now: ‘I’m the best player out here, so who’s No. 2?’

“Just stuff like that, that really helped me get that confidence back. And I really needed that, because once I felt like I had it back, I felt like there was no stopping.”

Rack also coached Division II transfer forward Yoro Diallo, who committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday, when Diallo played at Winthrop from 2022-25. Diallo said Rack is “one of my favorite coaches I ever played for,” and he pointed to Rack’s ability to coach defense as his greatest strength.

“He’s really defensive-minded,” Diallo said. “He’s honestly very smart defensively. He knows what he’s doing, which led to a very good defensive team at Winthrop, multiple years. He’s just an energy-giver that knows the game well, too, and he’s always there to help his players.”

Thompson, a former guard at Purdue (2019-22) and Florida Gulf Coast (2022-24), spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Purdue. His college playing career began when Shrewsberry was on Purdue’s staff.

“Isaiah has been embedded in high-level basketball environments throughout his career,” Shrewsberry said in a statement. “As an outstanding former point guard, he understands the game from a player’s perspective, which will be a real asset for our guys every day. He understands the habits, discipline, and standards that come with sustained success.”

McGettigan, who is set to join the program on June 17, spent the past two years as a basketball operations intern with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

“What stood out most throughout the hiring process was how highly regarded he is by everyone who has worked with him. Colin is organized, detail-oriented, and has a personality that allows him to build strong relationships throughout a program,” Shrewsberry said in a statement. “As we built out our staff, it was important to find someone who could enhance both our daily operations and our culture. Colin’s experience, professionalism, and approach to the job make him a great fit.”

Rack, Thompson and McGettigan join Farrelly and assistant coaches Ryan Owens, Tre Whitted and Grady Eifert on Notre Dame’s staff. The Irish are searching for their first winning season with Shrewsberry at the helm.