Notre Dame partners with SoFi in jersey patch deal

Notre Dame uniforms will be adding a new logo starting this fall. The university and SoFi Technologies announced Tuesday a multi-year deal that makes SoFi the official financial services partner of Notre Dame Athletics.

The partnership will be reflected with a SoFi jersey patch on all ND uniforms. As a result, ND will establish an annual fund to “further Notre Dame’s ‘4 for Forever’ promise,” per a release from the athletic department. That fund will “support all Notre Dame student-athletes through scholarships, financial education, career development and exclusive opportunities.”

Earlier this year, the NCAA voted in favor of allowing Division I athletic programs starting Aug. 1 to place up to two patches, in addition to uniform manufacturer logos, of no more than 4 square inches on uniforms for regular-season games. High-profile athletic programs, such as ND, LSU and Ohio State, have started to reveal their jersey patch partnerships.

Earlier Tuesday, Ohio State announced its partnership with JPMorganChase. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Ohio State’s deal was expected to yield $17 million per year for the Buckeyes. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports first reported Notre Dame’s deal with SoFi is for six years and is worth an average of $18-20 million annually. On3’s Pete Nakos later confirmed those figures.

The ND-SoFi partnership will also introduce the SoFi Champions Scholarship, which Notre Dame described as “a comprehensive scholarship program dedicated to walk-on student-athletes, annually recognizing one men’s and one women’s student-athlete who exemplify ambition, resilience, leadership and service.” Each recipient of the SoFi Champions Scholarship will receive a one-year full tuition scholarship.

ND and SoFi will also create a “student-athlete services hub,” that will give access to financial education, planning tools and personalized guidance and products to student-athletes.

“Our ‘4 for Forever’ promise at Notre Dame is paramount to providing the best student-athlete experience in the country,” ND athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in the release. “SoFi shares in this commitment to developing strong, ambitious leaders who are set up for success at Notre Dame and beyond. Together, our relationship will create lasting value for our student-athletes and their families for generations to come.”