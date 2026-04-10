Newsstand: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love among 16 players attending 2026 NFL Draft

Jeremiyah Love better have a custom suit ready. The former Notre Dame running back is one of 16 players who will be attending the 2026 NFL Draft in person in Pittsburgh later this month.

The first round begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26. Love is expected to hear his name called that night, possibly in the first five picks.

The 2025 Doak Walker Award winner as the best running back in college football, Love was also a Heisman Trophy finalist during his junior season in South Bend. He ran 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in addition to catching 27 passes for 280 yards and 3 more scores.

In the eyes of many reputable draft analysts, Love is the best overall prospect in the class at any position. That doesn’t mean he’ll go No. 1 overall, obviously, because the quarterback position is rightfully valued much more than running back and national champion signal-caller Fernando Mendoza is slated to come off the board when the Las Vegas Raiders make the first overall pick.

Mendoza, by the way, is not one of the 16 players who will be at the draft. Here’s the full list, from NFL.com.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

One of the best players in college basketball, Hannah Hidalgo is ready for her senior season at ND.

running it back pic.twitter.com/ulroHjQjCc — Hannah Hidalgo (@HannahHidalgo) April 9, 2026

Want to know how to pronounce some Fighting Irish football players’ names? Here’s your guide.

Jagsquash ❌ Jog-oo-saw ✅



Setting the record straight (part one)#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/rNKk373AKD — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 9, 2026

Notre Dame is Tight End U.

College football programs that produced the most tight end selections in the NFL Draft modern era 🙌



🏈 Notre Dame: 26

🏈 Miami: 21

🏈 Penn State: 19

🏈 Michigan: 18

🏈 Georgia: 17

🏈 USC: 17 pic.twitter.com/VZbx2ZpRzj — PFSN College (@PFSNcollege) April 9, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I’m trying to show way more than what I did last year. I feel like last year wasn’t enough, but that was last year. It’s a new year. I feel like the best is yet to come. I’m looking to do really good things this year.”

— Fighting Irish defensive end Boubacar Traore on goals for his redshirt junior year

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• No. 1 2028 linebacker Tahj Gray finds familiarity and fit at Notre Dame

• How Anthonie Knapp embraced his move to guard, became potential Notre Dame captain

• Why Jason Onye wanted to return to Notre Dame for sixth season

• Five Notre Dame football players who can make moves with strong finish to spring practice

• Notre Dame emerging as contender for 2027 four-star WR Myles McAfee

• Notre Dame recruiting weekend preview: Irish to host crucial 2027 targets, including Julius Jones Jr.

• Top-100 WR recruit schedules first Notre Dame visit for June

• Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie enters transfer portal, searching for extra year of eligibility

• How mostly idle freshman year helped ND left tackle Will Black develop in unexpected way

• ‘Run it back’: Hannah Hidalgo publicly announces return to ND for senior season

• Lucky Charms: New prediction logged for Notre Dame in the 2028 class

• Transfer portal intel: The endgame in the possibility of Audi Crooks to Notre Dame





