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Newsstand: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love among 16 players attending 2026 NFL Draft

IMG_9992by: Tyler Horka1 hour agotbhorka

Jeremiyah Love better have a custom suit ready. The former Notre Dame running back is one of 16 players who will be attending the 2026 NFL Draft in person in Pittsburgh later this month.

The first round begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26. Love is expected to hear his name called that night, possibly in the first five picks.

The 2025 Doak Walker Award winner as the best running back in college football, Love was also a Heisman Trophy finalist during his junior season in South Bend. He ran 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in addition to catching 27 passes for 280 yards and 3 more scores.

In the eyes of many reputable draft analysts, Love is the best overall prospect in the class at any position. That doesn’t mean he’ll go No. 1 overall, obviously, because the quarterback position is rightfully valued much more than running back and national champion signal-caller Fernando Mendoza is slated to come off the board when the Las Vegas Raiders make the first overall pick.

Mendoza, by the way, is not one of the 16 players who will be at the draft. Here’s the full list, from NFL.com.

Player confirmed to attendPositionCollege
David BaileyLBTexas Tech
Rueben Bain Jr.DEMiami
Mansoor DelaneDBLSU
Caleb DownsDBOhio State
Keldric FaulkDEAuburn
Colton HoodDBTennessee
Makai LemonWRUSC
Jeremiyah LoveRBNotre Dame
Francis MauigoaOLMiami
Kayden McDonaldDTOhio State
Kadyn ProctorTAlabama
Arvell ReeseLBOhio State
Ty SimpsonQBAlabama
Sonny StylesLBOhio State
Carnell TateWROhio State
Jordyn TysonWRArizona State

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