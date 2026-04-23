Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love drops limited-edition comic before NFL Draft

Jeremiyah Love is hours away from beginning his career as an NFL player. But his career in the comic book industry took another step on Thursday, too.

In partnership with Sharpie, Love released his second comic in the Jeremonstar series, titled “Jeremonstar: Draft Day Ashcan.” Much like the original Jeremonstar was Love’s life story in comic book form, Draft Day Ashcan captures his journey to the NFL. It features “a new storyline, letters from his parents and behind-the-scenes content,” according to a press release given to Blue & Gold.

“The 16-page, black-and-white ashcan-style comic serves as a physical hype piece for the career-defining moment and the growing Jeremonstar universe,” Sharpie said. “The manga-size booklet features a new storyline, letters from his parents and behind-the-scenes content, giving fans a new way to experience and connect with Love.”

In addition to the new comic, Love will also debut a custom suit for draft night that features artwork from the Draft Day Ashcan inside the jacket liner. He’s expected to hear his name called within the first five picks of the first round, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

“Sharpie is all about making bold, lasting statements which I try to do on the field as well as off with my Jeremonstar comic, and being able to bring both together is next level,” Love said in Sharpie’s press release. “It tells the story of the hard work behind my journey to Draft night, so having the artwork inside my jacket makes it feel even more real.”

More: ‘Jeremonstar’ rises: How Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love brought his story to life

Love has been obsessed with manga and its TV show counterpart, anime, since the former Notre Dame running back was around seven years old. His dad, Jason Love, came up with the idea to create a comic book for kids and use his platform to promote it.

“Boy, I would hear him speaking Japanese,” Jason Love told Blue & Gold last summer. “He watched anime. I was like, ‘Who is in this house?!’”

The Loves connected with Limited Edition, the creative agency that produced the original comic and led the marketing campaign. For Draft Day Ashcan, they also partnered with Sharpie and used Sharpie products “from sketch to final ink.” Love is Sharpie’s 2026 Rookie of the Year, which will involve other promotional material throughout his rookie season.

“Building on that foundation, Sharpie is also supporting Love’s passion for storytelling through Jeremonstar, extending the relationship beyond traditional endorsement into co-creation,” Sharpie said.

The Jeremonstar series has been an outlet for Love to showcase his passion and tell his story. An introverted kid who showed signs of OCD and struggled to make friends, Love grew up to be a dominant football player and one of the most recognizable names in the sport.

“For kids who feel ostracized, feel like people are making them out to be different or weird, it’s not true,” Love told Blue & Gold last summer. “Just do what you love and be who you are.”

Draft Day Ashcan is available for $7 and can be purchased on Jeremonstar‘s website.