Notre Dame redshirt sophomore linebacker Bodie Kahoun enters transfer portal

Bodie Kahoun joined the steady group of outgoing players from Notre Dame on Wednesday. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed a report from Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily that Kahoun has officially entered the transfer portal as a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

Kahoun is the 17th Notre Dame player to enter the portal in this cycle, including walk-ons. The Irish have yet to receive a portal commitment of their own, meanwhile. It’s left the situation a little angsty in South Bend, to say the least, but there is still time to add to the roster. The portal window does not close until Jan. 16.

Kahoun’s defection isn’t one Notre Dame will be rushing to find a replacement for. As it stands on the morning of Jan. 7, the Irish have 11 linebackers on the 2026 roster. That includes fifth-year senior Jaylen Sneed, who has not made a public decision on if he is utilizing his final year of collegiate eligibility in South Bend.

Senior Drayk Bowen, a 2025 team captain, has made such an announcement; he is remaining at Notre Dame for his true senior season. The Irish are also retaining Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Jaiden Ausberry from last season’s regular rotation of four linebackers, Bowen and Sneed being the other half of the quartet.

Kahoun, who arrived at Notre Dame as a three-star recruit from Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry High School in the class of 2024, only totaled 3 defensive snaps during the entire 2025 season. He was buried on the depth chart. He made 41 special teams appearances over the course of nine games.

Rising sophomore Madden Faraimo seems poised to take a big step forward with his playing time this year. The Irish also have two redshirt freshmen depth pieces in Anthony Sacca and Ko’o Kia and two incoming true freshmen in Thomas Davis Jr. and Kobe Clapper. Teddy Rezac is a redshirt sophomore, and Kahanu Kia is a redshirt junior in terms of eligibility. He left Notre Dame for a few years to take part in a Mormon mission trip.

The 2026 Notre Dame linebackers will be coached by former Irish defensive line coach Al Washington. He’s replacing Max Bullough, who left for his alma mater, Michigan State. The Irish have hired Charlie Partridge away from the Indianapolis Colts to be the defensive line coach. Blue & Gold is expecting an official announcement of Partridge’s addition sometime soon.