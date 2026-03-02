Hannah being Hannah: Hidalgo, Notre Dame save best for last in regular season finale upset at No. 10 Louisville

After defeating Notre Dame in South Bend in January, Louisville head coach Jeff Walz joked that it’s not all that difficult to take away what Hannah Hidalgo does best — taking the ball away. Simply don’t let the player she’s guarding be the primary ball handler on any given possession.

He forgot to take his own advice at the most crucial moment of the most important game of the season for both teams at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday evening.

Notre Dame led Louisville by two in the final 20 seconds but the Cardinals had the ball and a chance to take the final shot. Key word: had. Past tense. Hidalgo stripped it away from Tajianna Roberts not long after she brought it over half court. She corralled the ball, purposely kept it away from the hoop, bled some clock and forced Louisville to take a foul. And then another, that one sending her to the free throw line.

She made both shots. Nobody else from either team made another for the rest of the game.

Hidalgo’s steal, swished free throws and rebound of a missed Cardinals three just before the buzzer were the finishing touches on Notre Dame’s 65-62 victory, the Irish’s fifth in a row to secure the No. 5 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament. With a loss, they’d have been all the way down at the No. 9. Louisville would have shared a regular season ACC championship with Duke had it won.

Notre Dame denied the home team of such a coronation, staying away from a potential quarterfinals ACC Tournament matchup with the Blue Devils in the process. The Irish will play the winner No. 12 seed Miami or No. 13 seed Stanford on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET for the right to take on No. 4 seed NC State in the quarters at the same time Friday.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said. “I’m so proud of this team. Obviously, Louisville is a great team and is having a great season. So for us to win this game on the road, to finish off the ACC regular season, I couldn’t be more proud.

“This group is resilient. This group has gone through a lot. This group trusts each other, believes in each other. They trust me. And it’s really rewarding to see the growth, development, maturity and the confidence we are playing with.”

No team in the conference has won as many consecutive games as Notre Dame (20-9, 12-6 ACC). Hidalgo is the driving force behind that. Her 30 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals against Louisville (25-6, 15-3) was pretty on par with what she’s done during the Irish’s winning streak; 26.6 points, 8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 6.4 steals.

She stepped it up in three of four categories against the Cardinals for good measure. And she made the play of the game in the only category in which she was slightly below her five-game average.

Slightly below average overall, she is not. She should be the runaway ACC Player of the Year, and she should have a serious say in who wins National Player of the Year as well.

“One word, I would say, is phenomenal,” Ivey said. “And consistent. She’s been like this since she stepped on the campus at Notre Dame. She plays with her heart and soul every time she steps on the floor and in practice. She does things, there are not too many people who are doing the things that she’s doing.”

Absorbing pushback and staying the course

Notre Dame built a 12-point lead at halftime in large part because of lights-out three-point shooting. The Irish were 7 of 10 from three in the first half with Vanessa de Jesus knocking down four of those triples, Iyana Moore sinking two and Hidalgo putting in one.

The Irish only made two threes in the second half.

Louisville made a charge as a result, narrowing the gap to two late in the third and even taking the lead for the first time since the second quarter with 6:29 left in the game. At that time, Hidalgo was on the bench with four fouls. She didn’t come back into the game to finish it until the 4:40 mark. In those final five minutes, she scored seven of her points, snagged three of her rebounds and came away with her all-important fifth steal.

Before then, the Irish were outscored 8-2 with Hidalgo watching from the bench. Louisville went on a similar run when she needed a rare breather in the third. She never panicked, though. She knew that if the game was still close in crunch time and she hadn’t fouled out, she’d have a chance to make winning plays.

That’s exactly what she did in a 9-2 spurt that one-upped Louisville’s in her absence.

“We know that basketball is a game of runs, and Coach Ivey was saying it in the timeout,” Hidalgo said. “They went on their run. It was time to maintain their punches and go on our run. But I’m so proud of how we played. We fought all the way until the last buzzer. We were getting banged up, but I’m so proud of how we played through it. I’m just really proud of how this team performed today.”

Notre Dame didn’t completely capitulate without Hidalgo on the floor, but it was still close to a meltdown that would’ve made the short trip north through Indiana feel a lot longer. Give Louisville credit, though; the Cardinals combatted Notre Dame’s stifling defense — one that forced 12 first-half turnovers and 19 for the game — much better out of the halftime break. They improved their shooting by 22 percentage points from half to half, too.

It’s not that the Irish totally fell off. A top-10 team in the country simply started playing a whole lot better at home. Just not good enough to overcome another outing that added to the legacy and lore of Hidalgo.

“She’s our engine,” Ivey said. “We go as she goes. I feel like this year, she has really done a fantastic job of being a leader as well. She has a lot of pressure on her. A lot of weight. And the way that she plays is contagious with our team.”

Not personal; just business

Louisville got the best of Notre Dame a month and a half ago on the Irish’s home floor. Walz made his witty remark about shutting down Hidalgo, Notre Dame was in the midst of its dreadful January and it seriously felt like when the Irish would have to make their journey down to the Yum! Center to repay the home-and-home favor they’d have little chance of evening the season series.

The fact that they did pull it off is a testament to team resolve. Not just Hidalgo’s brilliance.

“Coming in, we’ve had really great practices,” de Jesus said. “Energy was high. We’ve really been locked in and knew with the tournament coming around, it’s time to really just buy in to one another. So coming into the game, I felt that before the game even started. It kind of showed how we started off the game and kept it going and going despite the adversity. Again, it’s a big win.”

Road games are seldom won in the first half but they can most certainly be lost. How the Irish started was always going to be key Sunday. Well, they started terribly, tying a season-low for first-quarter points with seven. But the second quarter was one of Notre Dame’s best 10-minute sequences of the entire season. The Irish won the frame 29-12.

Louisville only mustered back-to-back 12-point quarters in the first half. That’s why de Jesus praised Notre Dame’s start in her comments in spite of the seven first-quarter points. The Irish played as bad offensively as they possibly could and still only trailed by five.

Next time a coach tells you defense is the name of the game, listen. It’s true. That side of the ball kept the Irish in it early and got them way ahead quickly thereafter.

“After watching the matchup the last time we played Louisville, defensively, we were not solid,” Ivey said. “We have gotten a lot better in the last couple weeks since the middle of January. So we’ve really worked on our defense, transition defense, all aspects. Just that work … the way they defended, man and zone, was the difference.”

The extra work is important. It pays off. But defense often comes down to will power and want-to. It’s a mentality. Notre Dame’s had the right one vs. Louisville this time around and was rewarded for it.

“We just had that mindset coming in that we wanted this win,” Hidalgo said. “We wanted to finish the regular season with a win, especially in an environment like this. It was a red-out, their senior night. So just coming in and being able to handle business was big for us.”

BOX SCORE: Notre Dame 65, Louisville 62