Notre Dame sets tipoff times for 2026-27 basketball season openers in Rome, Italy

Notre Dame announced tipoff times for the Eternal City Tip-off, a two-game marquee event in bringing both the men’s and women’s Fighting Irish basketball teams to Rome, Italy, for season-opening games against Villanova on Nov. 1.

The men will play at 9:30 a.m. ET on Fox. The women will follow at 12 p.m. ET on FS1. A venue for the games will be announced in the future.

The Catholic universities clashing to open the season is inspired by the first-ever American-born Pope, Leo XIV. He’s planning on being in attendance for the matchups, per Notre Dame’s press release.

“Pope Leo has spoken in such inspiring ways about the value of sport, emphasizing that sport is a ‘school of life’ that integrates the body, mind, and spirit, a vision both Notre Dame and Villanova wholeheartedly embrace,” Notre Dame President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C. said in a statement. We are honored to join Villanova for what is sure to be the experience of a lifetime for our student-athletes and fans.

“We know well the transformative impact of spending time in a city that is so central to our faith and rich in history, having established Notre Dame Rome in 2014, which allows us to host hundreds of students and scholars from around the world each year. It’s exciting and most fitting to add athletic competitions to our many activities in Rome.”

Notre Dame head coaches Niele Ivey and Micah Schrewsberry are looking forward to the unique opportunity. Ivey’s team is coming off an Elite Eight appearance and returns Hannah Hidalgo, an All-American and the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, for her senior season.

“We are incredibly excited to compete in Rome against Villanova in what will be a historic moment for collegiate basketball,” Niele Ivey said in a statement. “For me, this is about more than the game—it’s about giving our student-athletes a truly holistic experience. Opportunities like this have the power to be life-changing, expanding their perspective far beyond the court.

“The University of Notre Dame is a global brand, and we’re proud to represent that tradition on an international stage. Breaking barriers and prioritizing the full student-athlete experience will always matter to me, and this trip embodies exactly that.”

Shrewsberry’s squad is reinventing itself in the transfer portal after another disappointing season in which Notre Dame failed to even qualify for the ACC Tournament, posting a a 13-18 overall record and 4-14 mark in conference games.

“We’re incredibly honored to be a part of the Eternal City Tip-Off and open our season in Rome,” Shrewsberry said in a statement. “This opportunity reflects what makes the University of Notre Dame unique — combining elite competition with meaningful global and cultural experiences. It’s a special chance for our student-athletes to represent our university on an international stage while growing in ways that extend far beyond basketball.”

More information about the Eternal City Tip-Off can be found by clicking here.