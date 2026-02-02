Notre Dame targeting former Michigan assistant Brian Jean-Mary as linebackers coach

Notre Dame is working to complete its defensive coaching staff renovation with former Michigan assistant Brian Jean-Mary, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Jean-Mary would coach linebackers with the Fighting Irish.

Jean-Mary served as Michigan’s linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator from 2024-25. He had accepted the linebackers coach job at Georgia Tech for the 2026 season, following the abrupt firing of then-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, but he never officially joined the Yellow Jackets.

Jean-Mary has also coached linebackers at Tennessee, South Florida, Texas and Louisville, alongside a second stint with the Wolverines in 2020. He would replace Al Washington, who left for the Miami Dolphins. Washington was set to Max Bullough, who held the position since 2024 and left for his alma mater, Michigan State.

According to Michigan’s website, Jean-Mary has developed seven linebackers into NFL Draft picks at his various stops. With the Wolverines, he led one of the deepest linebacker groups in college football. Jimmy Rolder, Ernest Hausmann, Cole Sullivan, Troy Bowles and Jaishawn Barham combined for 244 tackles, 10 sacks, 7 passes defended and 3 forced fumbles in 2025, with Barham and Rolder considered the top draft prospects of the group.

With Jean-Mary in the fold, each of Notre Dame’s three defensive position coaches — alongside defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and reported defensive backs coach Aaron Henry — would have coordinator experience. Henry was the defensive coordinator at USF from 2017-19, where his Bulls forced 69 turnovers in three seasons and ranked top-five in tackles for loss twice.

A native of Apopka, Fla., Jean-Mary played linebacker at Appalachian State from 1993-97. He does not appear to have coached with Irish defensive coordinator Chris Ash or head coach Marcus Freeman, making him rare as far as Notre Dame assistant coaches are concerned.

If Jean-Mary is hired, he would fill the final vacancy on Notre Dame’s coaching staff. Partridge replaced Washington, who moved from defensive line to linebackers before leaving for the Dolphins. Henry replaced Mike Mickens, who also made the jump to the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

Notre Dame LBs coach target Brian Jean-Mary coaching file

Louisville (2000): Graduate assistant (strength and conditioning)

South Carolina (2001-02): Graduate assistant (defense)

North Alabama (2003): Defensive backs

Georgia Tech (2004-09): Linebackers

Louisville (2010-14): Assistant head coach/linebackers

Texas (2015-16): Linebackers/recruiting coordinator

South Florida (2017-19): Assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/linebackers

Michigan (2020): Linebackers

Tennessee (2021-23): Linebackers

Michigan (2024-25): Defensive run game coordinator/linebackers

This story will be updated