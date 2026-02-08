Notre Dame throws progress away in self-inflicted wound laden loss at Virginia

Notre Dame took a couple massive steps forward last week with wins over Stanford and Virginia Tech. The Fighting Irish took a super step back Sunday at Virginia.

Against the Cardinal, the Irish were dominant rebounders and unstoppable scorers in the paint. Against the Hokies, the Irish played impenetrable defense and paid it off with opportunistic points.

Against the Cavaliers, the Irish were vulnerable and imprudent.

They gave the ball away 19 times. They allowed the Cavaliers 12 second chances off of offensive rebounds. They let the opponent’s best player do essentially anything she wanted. Their best player was mostly a liability shooting anything other than a layup, again.

Is that painting an unpleasant picture? That’s the point.

Virginia outscored Notre Dame by oodles (20 game-changing points, to be exact) in the middle quarters, grabbing a stranglehold on the game and making the final frame mostly a formality. The Cavaliers eventually finished off the Irish, 81-70. All that was gained for ND against Stanford and Virginia Tech was virtually tossed in a trash can vs. Virginia (17-7, 9-4 ACC).

Notre Dame (15-9, 7-6) actually led by one after the first quarter. They finished the frame with exquisite ball movement that led to a bucket for KK Bransford. The Irish also hit four threes, a trio of which came off the hand of Iyana Moore. She had a hot one early. And then? She didn’t attempt another shot until the final second of the third quarter. By then, the Irish trailed by 19 and had already all but lost.

Why was Moore not funneled more looks between her torrid start and last-second heave at the end of the third? Notre Dame wasn’t in enough of a rhythm and flow to dictate terms on either end of the floor. Offensively, it was a lot of Hannah Hidalgo trying to draw a foul late in the shot clock or an ill-advised shot by someone not named Moore way too early in it.

Hidalgo had 24 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field and a 9 of 12 ratio on free throws. She also had 8 assists and 7 rebounds, leading the Irish with the former and tying Malaya Cowles, back from a one-game absence because of an illness, for the team lead in the latter. Moore was Notre Dame’s second-leading scorer with 17 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field, including 5 of 10 from three. She got going again in the fourth when it was too little, too late.

Bransford and fellow bench mate Gisela Sanchez combined for 25 points against Virginia Tech. Against Virginia, they only went for 10. That’s the thing for this Irish team; if all six players not named Hidalgo don’t bring their A game, and Hidalgo doesn’t have her A++ game, Notre Dame isn’t going to win the game. Simple as that.

A letter grade for Virginia’s Kymora Johnson is open to interpretation but she did her part, scoring 29 points on 9 of 18 shooting to go with 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. The Cavaliers had two others in double figures with Paris Clark and Tabitha Amanze scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively. Virginia got anything it wanted on offense far too many times for Notre Dame to have a realistic shot at winning.

Still, Notre Dame has survived games when not able to contain opponents’ top players before. But so many things need to go right in those instances. In this one, way too many things went wrong. It’s another loss for the Irish as a result. For a team teetering on the edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble, not too many more of them can comfortably be had.

The Irish have a week off before hosting NC State (17-7, 10-3) next Sunday in South Bend.