Notre Dame to hire former Penn State director of player personnel as assistant general manager

Notre Dame is set to hire a former key Penn State recruiting assistant as its assistant general manager, according to multiple reports Wednesday morning. Kenny Sanders, who served as Penn State’s director of player personnel from 2022-25, is joining Marcus Freeman‘s staff with the Irish.

247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz was the first to report Sanders’ hiring at Notre Dame. Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer and Ryan Snyder of Blue White Illustrated, which covers Penn State for On3, confirmed Zenitz’ report.

Snyder reported Tuesday that Sanders was offered the opportunity to stay with the Nittany Lions but would likely “pursue opportunities elsewhere.” That opportunity, it seems, was in South Bend.

Sanders was a longtime Penn State assistant under former head coach James Franklin, who was fired during the 2025 season. He first joined the Nittany Lions in 2014 as part of Franklin’s original staff, serving as a recruiting staffer until 2019 before leaving to join Mario Cristobal at Oregon as director of recruiting.

In 2021, Franklin brought Sanders back to Penn State. Sanders became the Nittany Lions’ director of player personnel in April 2022. He will now join Notre Dame, despite Penn State head coach Matt Campbell‘s efforts to retain him.

“Thank you to Penn State and Nittany Nation for 10 unforgettable seasons,” Sanders wrote in a statement on social media. “I can’t put into one post what this place has meant to me. The relationships gained and life imprints will be with me forever. Special thanks to Coach Franklin for everything you did for me and all the opportunities you gave a kid from Philly to help impact the program he grew up rooting for.”

According to Snyder, Sanders has strong ties on the East Coast and helped Franklin recruit both the DMV and Philadelphia extremely well. Notable prospects Sanders helped secure for Penn State included defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, both of whom became All-Big Ten players.

Sanders joins an increasingly robust recruiting staff at Notre Dame, led by general manager Mike Martin entering his second year in South Bend. Others involved in evaluating prospects and recruiting them to the Fighting Irish include director of player personnel Jourdan Blake, director of scouting Matt Jansen, director of football strategy Anthony Treash, director of recruiting Carter Auman, director of recruiting advancement Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, director of recruiting operations Becca Sites, director of on-campus recruiting Ariella Ellis.

Other assistants such as Justice Bathas and Tre Reader are integral to the recruiting operation as well.

Sanders joins Notre Dame at a critical time for recruiting, with the transfer portal open until Jan. 16. The Irish have yet to secure a transfer addition for the 2026 season so far.