Notre Dame to move defensive line coach Al Washington to linebackers

Notre Dame will rearrange its own staff to fill its vacancy at linebackers coach. Defensive line coach Al Washington will move to linebackers, multiple sources confirmed to Blue & Gold.

Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily and John Brice of FootballScoop were the first to report Washington’s move.

Notre Dame will now need a defensive line coach to fill the spot left by Washington, who has coached that position group in South Bend since being hired by head coach Marcus Freeman in 2022. In 2023, he was promoted to defensive run game coordinator as well.

Washington coached linebackers at three separate stops throughout his career: Elon in 2011, Michigan in 2018 and Ohio State from 2019-21. He has also assisted on special teams and even coached running backs, both at Boston College from 2012-15.

A college assistant since 2007, Washington is seen as a future defensive coordinator and head coach. He was one of two finalists for the Boston College head coaching job in 2024, finishing second as the Eagles went with Bill O’Brien.

Washington was a finalist for FootballScoop’s defensive line coach of the year award for his work with the Irish front four in 2025. After a slow start to the season, Notre Dame led the Power Four in quarterback pressures with 285. He has coached three NFL Draft picks in South Bend: Isaiah Foskey, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Rylie Mills.

Notre Dame needed a linebackers coach because Max Bullough, who held the position since 2024, took that job along with a co-defensive coordinator title at his alma mater, Michigan State. New Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald targeted Bullough, who is seen as a rising star in coaching, for his inaugural staff.

Washington will enter a linebackers room developed by Bullough into one of the nation’s best, presuming star junior Drayk Bowen forgoes the NFL Draft and returns to Notre Dame for his senior year.

Alongside Bowen, redshirt sophomore Jaiden Ausberry and sophomore Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa are expected to return, as is promising true freshman Madden Faraimo. Redshirt junior Jaylen Sneed has one more year of eligibility remaining as well.

Al Washington coaching résumé