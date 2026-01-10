Notre Dame transfer linebacker Anthony Sacca commits to UCLA

Notre Dame transfer linebacker Anthony Sacca has committed to UCLA, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer can confirm.

Sacca joins a new-look UCLA program led by head coach Bob Chesney, who led James Madison to the Sun Belt championship and the College Football Playoff in 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Sacca was the second Irish linebacker to depart the program. Redshirt freshman Bodie Kahoun is also seeking a transfer, with a crowded linebacker room led by new LBs coach Al Washington.

Sacca was one of five first-year players who did not appear in a game for Notre Dame last season. Two of the four others, defensive lineman Dominik Hulak and defensive back Brandon Logan, were not in uniform to end the season. The other two were quarterback Blake Hebert and wide receiver Scrap Richardson.

A product of Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep School, Sacca was one of 25 recruits to sign with Notre Dame in the 2025 cycle. Three others from the class have also entered the transfer portal this offseason: Richardson, safety JaDon Blair and cornerback Cree Thomas. Blair committed to continue his college career at Missouri, while Thomas is headed to Colorado.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Sacca was a four-star prospect who ranked as the No. 344 overall player, No. 34 linebacker nationally and No. 9 prospect in Pennsylvania. In high school, Sacca held scholarship offers from 21 other Power Four programs, but he ultimately chose the Irish over Alabama, Duke, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Sacca is the son of former Penn State quarterback Tony Sacca. He was recruited to Notre Dame by the elder Sacca’s teammate at Penn State, former Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden. However, the younger Sacca never got to play for Golden because he left the program after the 2024 season. The other Irish coach heavily involved in his recruitment, linebackers coach Max Bullough, departed from Notre Dame for Michigan State.

Now, Sacca is moving on from Notre Dame, too.

Notre Dame transfers committed to other schools

Uncommitted Fighting Irish transfers