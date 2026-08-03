Notre Dame-USC renew longtime football rivalry, starting in 2030; IU slides off future schedules

The blamefest is over. The Notre Dame-USC football rivalry is back on.

The two schools tweeted out that the longtime intersectional series will resume in 2030 with a clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in week one of 2030. The new contract calls for four games, home and home, from 2030-33.

Notre Dame will travel to Los Angeles to take on USC on Aug. 31, 2030, and the Trojans will pay a visit to Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 30, 2031. The meetings in 2032 and 2033 will each be played in the first three weeks of the season.

Indiana cancels upcoming series with ND

And suddenly, a scheduled two-game series with Indiana — in 2030 and 2031 — has been erased from those future Irish schedules. The first game was to have taken place Aug. 31, 2030 at Notre Dame Stadium. The two teams would have then met again Sept. 27, 2031, with Indiana hosting in Bloomington, Ind.

A source told Blue & Gold that Indiana was the party who asked to cancel the ND-IU series.

So now maybe that’s the new online blame game?

Looking back, looking ahead

If so, it replaces the months of social media snark and blame games that followed what was an indefinite pause in the on-field portion of the intersectional rivalry with USC, which would have celebrated its 100th anniversary in late November with a matchup in Los Angeles.

Instead, the Irish will close their 2026 regular season Thanksgiving Saturday in a dome in Syracuse, N.Y., against former Irish backup QB Steve Angeli and Syracuse. The Irish obliterated the Orange without an injured Angeli, 70-7, last November. USC that weekend will mosey down to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., to play Big Ten rival UCLA.

In May, the LA Times reported that talks had resumed in the fairly new cold war. Notre Dame sources, however, indicated they had never stopped. What both sides did agree upon was that the earliest the series could be resumed would be 2030.

Why the thaw now?

It could be the expectation that the College Football Playoff will eventually adopt a 24-team format, expanding from its current 12-team setup. Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua recently threw his weight behind the 24-team concept, which theoretically incentivizes Power 4 teams to be more aggressive in their non-conference scheduling.

Because there’s more margin for error when it comes to inclusion in the field than the current 12-team format, a November loss might not hurt so bad, from USC’s standpoint. Or playing the game early in the season might be more palatable to Notre Dame, from that lens, which is when all four games are scheduled.

The Irish have won seven of the last eight meetings in a series that started in 1926 and had been played every season since then except for 1943-45 (because of WWII) and 2020 (because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

And that 1-7 record in recent years for the Trojans is why Notre Dame fans fairly ponder the main reason for USC finding a contractual trapdoor out. But the Trojans don’t just have a Notre Dame problem. They have a jet-lag issue, or some travel-related reverse mojo when they cross the Rocky Mountains.

USC is just 2-13 in its last 15 trips into the Eastern or Central time zones, something that occurs far more frequently since they left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. That includes a 34-24 non-conference loss to the Irish in South Bend on Oct. 18. The Trojans have four such cross-country road trips in 2026, including a matchup against defending national champion Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.

USC has never made the College Football Playoff in either its four-team format (2014-2023) or its 12-team iterations (2024-25). The Irish qualified for the four-team party in 2018 and 2020, and for the first 12-team playoff in 2024.

Both would have made a 24-team field with straight seeding had it existed in 2025. No. 16 USC would have played 17 seed Arizona, and the No. 11 Irish would have faced off against No. 22 Georgia Tech.

In the Notre Dame-USC series, the Irish hold a 53-38-5 edge, including 3-1 in the coach Marcus Freeman years.