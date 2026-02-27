Notre Dame WBB closes home slate showing who the Irish have become in win over Syracuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — For much of this season, this Notre Dame women’s basketball team has felt like a placeholder.

A team so overrun by newcomers — and most of them one-and-done grad transfers — it felt disconnected both from a squad that spent some time at No. 1 in the polls last February only to fade in the bright lights of March, and the promise of what the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class might bring with perhaps a transfer portal addition or two next season.

But in the last seven games, coinciding with the return from a knee injury of guard KK Bransford, this Irish team has reconfigured its identity. And it showed up big time in Thursday night’s final home game of the season, a 72-62 takedown of Syracuse at Purcell Pavilion.

Mental toughness.

Still flawed, especially at times in the halfcourt offense. Still Hannah Hidalgo-reliant — and the junior was brilliant again on Senior Night, playing all 40 minutes, with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 steals, the category in which she leads the nation.

But she’s got a supporting cast now. Not just a surrounding one. And suddenly the Irish (19-9, 11-6 ACC) have won four in a row and six of seven heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale at No. 10 Louisville (25-5, 15-2).

“Everybody did something huge in this game, which is what I love to see,” Irish head coach Niele Ivey offered. “There was a defensive stop, a charge, an assist, a big 3. Everybody is stepping up at the right time. They trust each other.”

And they had to prove it.

Late-game resilience

A game marked by momentum-shifting runs and constant lead changes in the first half. Syracuse (21-7, 11-6) erased a double-digit, third-quarter deficit with a 13-2 surge to take a 48-47 lead on a short jumper by Laila Phelia with 37 seconds left in the third quarter.

But center Malaya Cowles — one of eight Irish seniors who were honored Thursday night — answered with a layup with 9 seconds left for the 14th and final lead change of the game. Hidalgo followed with a steal and then scored the first point of the fourth quarter as Notre Dame methodically pulled away.

“It definitely doesn’t get old,” Cowles said of Hidalgo’s domination. “I love seeing her get the steals and running down the court. And I’m like, ‘I can’t catch you, but you got it. I know you’ve got it.’”

Cowles contributed 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. One of those came on a nifty back-door cut by Hidalgo, which she concocted into a three-point play with 2:11 left for a 68-59 Irish command to seal the victory.

“I think that they have really matured this season,” Ivey said of her team’s late-season evolution. “We’ve gone through a lot. We’ve been in a lot of different scenarios, and I think the experiences that we’ve had the chance to overcome throughout the season, like you’re seeing that toughness now.

“And a lot of it is just you know the gelling part that we needed to have early on, them understanding each other, trusting each other. And they have that now, which is the perfect time for them to have it.”

Getting defensive at the right time

They’re also playing much better defense. In the seven games since Bransford’s return, the Irish have held all seven of those opponents to under 50 percent shooting. In the last three games, it’s been under 40 percent.

The Orange finished at 39 percent, after being held to 30 percent accuracy in the second half and without a field goal for the final 2:30 of the game.

“We talked about it a lot recently, but we’re clicking,” said Cass Prosper, who contributed 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and some smothering stretches of defense. “It feels like we’re just floating on the court. I feel like we’re a very light team, and then we’re making the right decisions.

“But the biggest thing is always in defense. I feel like that’s where we’re actually clicking. Like, we’re moving on a string and we’re getting a lot of steals. We’re forcing turnovers a lot, so that’s the best part about it.”

Prosper was one of the ND seniors honored, but she has a medical redshirt year that she can use to return to the team next season. She has not made up her mind about that yet, however.

With the victory Notre Dame clinched a bye in the upcoming ACC tournament, and moved up from the No. 9 seed to a chance to finish as high as the No. 4 seed with a double-bye. That however, would require the Irish to upset Louisville and for bottom-feeder Pitt to upset NC State, and for the Irish to win all the multiple-team tiebreakers.

As it stands, Notre Dame is in a five-way tie for fifth in the ACC standings. But more importantly, it’s a team that not only hints at a higher ceiling, it’s starting to show it.

“We just have to keep playing at a high level,” Ivey said. “Iit starts in practice every day. So, keeping that consistency. As long as we’re consistent in practice and consistent with ourselves, I feel like that’s going to just translate throughout March.”

NOTRE DAME 72, SYRACUSE 62; Box Score