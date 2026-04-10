Notre Dame WBB working to finalize visit for elite transfer combo guard

Princeton pending transfer Madison St. Rose and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo crossed paths with each other as rivals on some big stages during their New Jersey high school basketball days.

Could they be joining forces on potentially bigger ones, years later?

If Notre Dame’s three-time All-American and the Irish coaching staff have their way, the 5-foot-10 All-Ivy League selection would pair with Hidalgo in the ND backcourt next season as one of two transfer portal additions on the shopping list this month.

Hidalgo, the nation’s third-leading scorer and No. 1 in steals, formally announced her return to ND for her senior season on Thursday night. She led the Irish to a 25-11 record, a coach Niele Ivey Era-high No. 9 finish in the final Associated Press poll, and an appearance in the NCAA Tourney’s Elite Eight — ND’s deepest tourney run since 2019, under Hall-of-Fame coach Muffett McGraw.

St. Rose by the numbers

St. Rose, who helped Princeton to a 26-4 record and an NCAA Tournament berth this past season, is expected to visit next week, per a source, though the particulars have not yet been finalized.

ND is also targeting an experienced front-court player, and their top target — Iowa State 6-2 forward Addy Brown — was set to visit this Friday.

St. Rose averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals for a Tigers team that knocked off Georgia Tech and NCAA Tourney participant Villanova to start their season. She shot .479 from the field, .278 from the arc and .770 from the free-throw line.

ESPN ranked St. Rose as the No. 15 portal prospect regardless of position in this cycle that started on Monday and closes to new entries on April 20. Brown is No. 8 in the rankings of the more than 1,400 women’s basketball players who have submitted their names to transfer so far,

St. Rose, an Old Bridge, N.J. product, missed all but four games of the 2025 season with a knee injury, which is why she has a year of eligibility left as a fifth-year player. The Ivy League schools don’t permit fifth-year players, so her transfer was predictable.

Not yet so predictable as to where she ends up. Per On3 women’s basketball national insider Talia Goodman, UCLA, Duke and Virginia Tech are also in the mix.

St. Rose and Hidalgo last met in the New Jersey girls basketball tournament in March of 2022, with St. Rose and St. John Vianney prevailing over Paul VI and Hidalgo, 69-50, on their way to a state title.

Friday’s visitor

Addy Brown, meanwhile, averaged 11.9 points, a team-leading 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists as a third-year starter for the Cyclones, a team that went 22-10, faded late after a 14-0 start and lost nine players to the transfer portal.

The Derby, Kan., product, shot .431 from the field, .338 from the 3-point arc and .776 from the free throw line this past season, missing 11 games in January and February due to what was described as a lower-body injury.

She was a McDonald’s All-American in 2023, playing for the West team against Hidalgo and since-transplanted guard Emma Risch representing Notre Dame on the East team.

Crooks rumors quashed

Iowa State All-America center Audi Crooks showed interest in Notre Dame as well, but the Irish were not interested in her reported price tag, per a source and rumors that she planned to visit with Brown were never in the works.

The nation’s No. 2 scorer (25.8 ppg) and No. 1 player in the portal is asking for $1 million, per sources. In fact, most experienced true post players on the high end have an asking price of $750,000 to $1 million.

Even at a more budget-friendly compensation point,the tradeoff with Crooks would have been slowing the pace way down and becoming predominantly a half-court team, something that doesn’t marry well with the skill set of Hidalgo and a consensus top 5 recruiting class for five, including four top 25 prospects.

Notre Dame’s potentially returning combo guard, redshirt junior KK Bransford, has been publicly leaning toward returning, but finances will play into her decision, per a source. Cass Prosper, with the soul of a guard in a 6-3 forward’s body and the ACC’s Most Improved Player, has elected to enter the WNBA Draft, potentially clearing some space in the budget

Filling out the bigger picture

The Irish return 6-2 2025 McDonald’s All-American Leah Macy, who retains four seasons of eligibility after redshirting this past season to rehab an ACL tear. The only true post among the five incoming freshmen is 6-3 Isabella Sangha, who also will play volleyball for the Irish.

The other four are all ranked in the top 25 nationally, led by McDonald All-Americans Jacy Abii, a 6-2 wing, and Jenica Lewis, a 5-10 guard.

The other two players also bring some size, in 6-2 power forward Amari Byles and 6-2 wing Bella Ragone, the latter of whom is on the mend from a November knee injury.