Notre Dame women's basketball to play in Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving

Notre Dame women’s basketball is headed back to the Caribbean over Thanksgiving with intentions of playing better than the last time the Fighting Irish made a similar early-season trip two years ago.

Then, Notre Dame lost to TCU and Utah in the 2024 Cayman Islands Classic.

Now, the Irish are a part of the 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas along with West Virginia, Davidson and Florida. It’s not yet known which of those two teams Notre Dame will play. Opponents, tipoff times and broadcast information will be released at a later date. It is known, however, that the Irish’s games will be on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26. Thanksgiving is on the 24th.

The Irish are coming off the program’s first berth in the Elite Eight since 2019. They’re led by senior Hannah Hidalgo, a two-time Associated Press First Team All-American and a one-time AP Second Team All-American. She was snubbed from the First Team last year despite putting up career statistics in several categories. She averaged 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 5.2 assists per game.

Hidalgo is the only Notre Dame player who appeared in the Elite Eight against UConn who is back on the 2026-27 roster. It’s a new-look Irish squad consisting of five true freshmen, two transfers, a redshirt freshman in Leah Macy who did not play at all in her first collegiate season because of knee injury rehab and graduate senior Kelly Ratigan, who played sparingly as a deep reserve in her first season coming in from Loyola Maryland.

West Virginia advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, losing by one point to Kentucky. The Mountaineers were the No. 4 seed and finished the year with a record of 28-7. Florida went 18-15 and missed the tournament. Davidson also missed the tournament after failing to win the A-10 Tournament despite putting down a respectable record of 21-12.

The Irish and Mountaineers are former Big East foes, playing every year from 1996 to 2010. Notre Dame won 19 of 22 matches during that span. The Irish have never faced Florida, and they’re 1-0 all time against Davidson in a game that was played in 1981.

Notre Dame has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of the last five seasons under head coach Niele Ivey. The Sweet 16 was the stopping point in the first four of those seasons, but as aforementioned, an Elite Eight breakthrough was had this past spring.

Ivey’s seventh season roster is young, but it’s still led by one of the best players in the game in Hidalgo. The Battle 4 Atlantis will be one of many stops along the way for an Irish team that’s trying to play deep into the tournament once again.