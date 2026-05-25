Newsstand: Notre Dame women's basketball comes in at No. 15 in On3's preseason rankings

On3’s Talia Goodman is releasing her preseason top 25 women’s basketball rankings this spring, team by team. Monday, Notre Dame checked in at No. 15 in Goodman’s rundown.

“Notre Dame finally made it past the Sweet Sixteen hump under head coach Niele Ivey and it was during the most unexpected year in recent history,” Goodman wrote. “Hannah Hidalgo had less help around her during the regular-season, but the Irish willed their way to an Elite Eight appearance against all odds. Now, Hidalgo will be surrounded by a slew of highly-recruited freshmen, an intriguing frontcourt addition and one of the best guards in the Ivy League. It may look like a rebuild, but this roster is largely an improvement from a season ago.”

The Irish are entering Hidalgo’s senior season, and they surrounded her with Ivey’s best high school recruiting class of her head coaching tenure plus two transfers who should make profound impacts as well as redshirt freshman Leah Macy who will make her Notre Dame debut.

For more from Goodman, including keys to success, areas to watch and a question and answer session with Louisville transfer Anaya Hardy, click here.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Championship Monday. Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse is going for a third national title in the last four years. Tune in at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Happy Memorial Day from Fighting Irish football.

Honoring the men and women who gave everything for our country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dA3lHBg33k — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) May 25, 2026

Fighting Irish quarterback commit Champ Monds is making his way to South Bend next month.

Notre Dame QB commit Champ Monds is scheduled to officially visit on June 12, he announced on social media ☘️



Monds picked the Irish over Florida State and Ohio State earlier this month.https://t.co/QRJ6rE5bgm pic.twitter.com/8QxtU15J8Y — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) May 25, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“Shawn is never going to say that he absolutely shut [Syracuse’s Joey Spallina] down, but he did. Shawn is just an absurdly humble guy, and the way he plays out there makes me so confident and comfortable in the net.”

— Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse goalie Thomas Ricciardelli on National Defenseman of the Year Shawn Lyght, who is also a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award

Blue & Gold Headlines of the day

• Peter Schivarelli sees echoes of Ara Parseghian in Notre Dame DL coach Charlie Partridge

• Four-star edge Kameron McGee welcomes Notre Dame’s Chicago recruiting push

• Why Aneyas Williams is key to Notre Dame passing game in 2026

• Will training partners David Folorunshu and Brayden Parks end up as Notre Dame sidekicks?

• The unsung staffers helping fuel Notre Dame’s recruiting success

• Would Notre Dame have been any closer to a title had the 24-team CFP format been in play all along?



