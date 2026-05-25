Newsstand: Notre Dame women's basketball comes in at No. 15 in On3's preseason rankings
On3’s Talia Goodman is releasing her preseason top 25 women’s basketball rankings this spring, team by team. Monday, Notre Dame checked in at No. 15 in Goodman’s rundown.
“Notre Dame finally made it past the Sweet Sixteen hump under head coach Niele Ivey and it was during the most unexpected year in recent history,” Goodman wrote. “Hannah Hidalgo had less help around her during the regular-season, but the Irish willed their way to an Elite Eight appearance against all odds. Now, Hidalgo will be surrounded by a slew of highly-recruited freshmen, an intriguing frontcourt addition and one of the best guards in the Ivy League. It may look like a rebuild, but this roster is largely an improvement from a season ago.”
The Irish are entering Hidalgo’s senior season, and they surrounded her with Ivey’s best high school recruiting class of her head coaching tenure plus two transfers who should make profound impacts as well as redshirt freshman Leah Macy who will make her Notre Dame debut.
For more from Goodman, including keys to success, areas to watch and a question and answer session with Louisville transfer Anaya Hardy, click here.
- 1
Elite DT pairing?
Folorunsho and Parks potential
- 2Hot
Unsung ND staffers
On the recruiting trail
- 3
Notre Dame schedule update
For 2027 season & more
- 4
Five-star WBB commitment
Big news
- 5Hot
Julius Jones latest
Big-time target
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Notre Dame social media posts of the day
Championship Monday. Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse is going for a third national title in the last four years. Tune in at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Happy Memorial Day from Fighting Irish football.
Fighting Irish quarterback commit Champ Monds is making his way to South Bend next month.
Fighting Irish quote of the day
“Shawn is never going to say that he absolutely shut [Syracuse’s Joey Spallina] down, but he did. Shawn is just an absurdly humble guy, and the way he plays out there makes me so confident and comfortable in the net.”
— Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse goalie Thomas Ricciardelli on National Defenseman of the Year Shawn Lyght, who is also a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award
Blue & Gold Headlines of the day
• Peter Schivarelli sees echoes of Ara Parseghian in Notre Dame DL coach Charlie Partridge
• Four-star edge Kameron McGee welcomes Notre Dame’s Chicago recruiting push
• Why Aneyas Williams is key to Notre Dame passing game in 2026
• Will training partners David Folorunshu and Brayden Parks end up as Notre Dame sidekicks?
• The unsung staffers helping fuel Notre Dame’s recruiting success
• Would Notre Dame have been any closer to a title had the 24-team CFP format been in play all along?