Newsstand: Notre Dame women's basketball completes visit with five-star center

Things are heating up for Notre Dame women’s basketball on the recruiting trail.

Just over a month ago, Rivals’ No. 8 player in the class of 2027, 6-3 forward Eve Long, committed to the Fighting Irish. Head coach Niele Ivey is still set on further improving the front court even after that committment. Within the last week, the Irish hosted the No. 18 player in the 2027 class, 6-7 center Jayla Forbes.

Forbes posted some pictures from her visit on social media, and she looked very happy and comfortable in the presence of Ivey. Why wouldn’t she? This month, she won a gold medal with USA Basketball with Ivey as her head coach.

The Americans won the U18 FIBA AmeriCup in Mexico, capping off the tournament with a 90-72 victory over Canada. Forbes scored 2 points in just under four minutes of action. She gave up playing time in the front court to Jordyn Palmer, the No. 5 player in the 2027 class.

Still, Forbes would be an amazing get for Ivey and company. Players with her size and skill are always hard to come by in the high school ranks.

If Long and Forbes were cornerstones of the Irish’s 2027 class, it would send a message to the rest of women’s college basketball — ND is all in on trying to become a perennial Final Four contender again, and the program might get an extra year of Hannah Hidalgo in 2027-28 to set that ship in motion. In that event, she’d be able to play with Long, Forbes should she commit and whoever else Ivey can lure in from the class of 2027 for one full season.

On that note, the No. 11 overall player in the class, 5-11 guard Sydney Savoury, has ND in her top six along with Duke, North Carolina, UCLA, UConn and Texas, according to On3’s Talia Goodman. Savoury was also coached by Ivey as a part of Team USA in Mexico.

Exciting times in South Bend.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Forbes on her visit to ND.

5⭐️ recruit Jayla Forbes (6’7” Center | ranked #13 in the Class of 2027) on her OV to Notre Dame ☘️



IG: jayla.forbes27 pic.twitter.com/ezthg9mPaP — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) June 24, 2026

The Fighting Irish winning a national championship in football would shatter souls.

What if Notre Dame won the national championship?@GregMcElroy says it would be college football’s “loudest possible ending.”



The Indiana story was cool and cute but IU is not ND. Ohio State and Michigan aren’t either. Nobody else is.



An Irish natty would shatter souls. pic.twitter.com/u9FhizK3Px — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) June 25, 2026

The Irish have some of the highest rated players at their offensive positions in the about-to-be-released EA Sports CFB27 video game.

Greatness on the turf and in the game 🎮



☘️ CJ Carr: No. 5 ranked QB

☘️ Anthonie Knapp: No. 8 ranked LG#GoIrish☘️ | #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/BSpGEh05rd — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 24, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I think he really enjoyed it. At some point, it just comes down to what’s best for him and his family. So wherever he goes, I’ll be really happy about it. But I think we did spend a lot of time with him. He’s a really good kid. And I think it was good.”

— 2027 offensive lineman James Halter on the recruitment of No. 19 overall player Albert Simien

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Singer: Notre Dame needs to keep the St. Thomas Aquinas pipeline going

• Inside the Notre Dame ‘legacy recruit’ experience, tracking the path of Xander Edwards

• Where Notre Dame stands with top 2027 targets entering summer dead period | The Heat Index

• Notre Dame’s 2027 recruiting board: What’s left and a new five-star prediction

• Top-100 OL commit James Halter sees something special brewing at Notre Dame

• Richie Flanigan’s official visit reinforces Notre Dame football’s culture with future O-line class

