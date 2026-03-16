Notre Dame women's basketball earns No. 6 seed in 2026 NCAA Tournament

For the first time since 2022, Notre Dame women’s basketball will play a first-round NCAA Tournament game somewhere other than Purcell Pavilion. The tournament selection committee assigned the Fighting Irish (22-10) a No. 6 seed on Sunday night.

Notre Dame will face No. 11 seed Fairfield (28-4) in the first round this Saturday, March 21. Should Notre Dame win that game as a fairly heavy favorite, it’ll face the winner of No. 3 seed Ohio State (26-7) and No. 14 seed Howard (26-7) in the second round Monday, March 23. All first- and second-round games in the Irish’s pod of four teams will be played in Columbus, Ohio, at the home arena of OSU.

The Irish enter the tournament having won nine of their last 11 games. They made it to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament and were defeated by the top team in the league, Duke, in a heartbreaking 65-63 final on March 7. The Blue Devils went on to win the conference tournament championship for the second consecutive season, downing Notre Dame in the semis both times.

Even in defeat this time around, Notre Dame proved it is for real. Duke is a legitimate No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Irish took Kara Lawson‘s team to the wire in a do-or-die, high-pressure conference tournament semifinal. Lawson, the ACC Coach of the Year, sounded exasperated speaking to the media shortly after the Blue Devils narrowly took care of the Irish.

“They have a great competitive spirit over there, and we certainly felt it today,” Lawson said.

Competitive spirit has been the name of Notre Dame’s game this season outside of a National Player of the Year-caliber run for junior guard Hannah Hidalgo. The ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row averages 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 5.3 assists per game and is certainly deserving of every ounce of March Madness attention she gets.

As for Hidalgo’s supporting cast, senior guard Cassandre Prosper is the ACC’s Most Improved Player and a Second Team All-ACC honoree for averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Notre Dame did not have so much as another all-conference award recipient. The Irish are in this thing as a squad that starts three players who were not in South Bend last season plus a bench contingent that consists of two players in KK Bransford and Gisela Sanchez who do not combine to score as many points as Prosper. The sum of their points per game averages is 13.7.

In that vein, Notre Dame is entering the tournament in a totally different capacity than in years past when the Irish had several All-ACC members. Last year, for instance, the Irish had four All-ACC First Team players and one on the second team. They also had an All-Freshman Team member in Kate Koval, who’s in the tournament this year with LSU. Sonia Citron, one of the first-teamers, was on the All-Defensive Team with Hidalgo as well. Needless to say, it was a much more stacked roster head coach Niele Ivey was working with.

The roster she’s overseeing now, though, is one she’s hinted at having as much of a positive time with in her profession as ever. Ivey has repeatedly said she thoroughly enjoys coaching this team. A seven-game winning streak down the stretch certainly helped in her arriving there, but Notre Dame won 19 games in a row last year and Ivey still did not fawn over what it was like to be the leader of that group. Subsequently, a team with Final Four-level talent crashed and burned in the Sweet 16.

Notre Dame’s ceiling this spring might be that very destination. Getting to the Elite Eight, which Ivey has never done since becoming the head coach at her alma mater in 2020-21, would likely require a victory over No. 2 seed Vanderbilt. That’s a tall task, especially considering a 6 seed is the lowest an Ivey-led Irish team has ever been assigned. ND was at least a 5 seed in Ivey’s prior four tournament appearances, all of which ended in the Sweet 16.

Wherever the road ends for Notre Dame, be it the Sweet 16 or at any other point, it’s been an enjoyable journey since the start of February. Ivey and her players self-proclaimed their backs to be against the wall after going 3-6 in January, and they fought their way back into a competitive place. There are plenty of reasons to celebrate that.

Now is not the time for celebration, however. Not yet. There are tournament games to be won and possible tournament surprises to be had, if the Irish can muster up the juice that enabled them to knock of Louisville and stay with Duke until the very end in the last two weeks.

It’s March, after all.