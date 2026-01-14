Notre Dame women's basketball freshman Leah Macy rules herself out for 2025-26 season

If there was any lingering hope Notre Dame would receive reinforcements in the form of freshman forward Leah Macy making her Fighting Irish debut at some point in the next two months, she put it to bed herself on social media Wednesday.

Macy will not suit up for Notre Dame at all this season.

She suffered a knee injury that required surgery in the final game of her high school career coming up on a year ago. The former five-star recruit’s rehabilitation process has gone well, but she does not feel like forcing a return to the floor for the No. 23 Irish (12-4, 4-2 ACC). Instead, she’ll get back to it fully healthy in 2026-27 as a redshirt freshman.

“I have been working with the Notre Dame performance team, completing rehab and working on getting stronger,” Macy said in her statement. “We have spent countless hours in the weight room and gym, and I am so happy with the progress I have made during this time. With several months still remaining, I felt it was time to make a decision on how to proceed with this season.”

Macy cited long-term growth and an ability to fully contribute without any holding back as reasons for waiting an entire season to step onto the court in a Notre Dame uniform. She also thanks Notre Dame coaches, teammates, training staff, support staff and fans for sticking with her through her journey.

“I look forward to putting on my jersey and wearing #44 very soon and will continue to work hard to be ready to represent the Fighting Irish on the court next season,” Macy wrote.

Without Macy, Notre Dame is coming off a 73-50 victory over then-No. 22 North Carolina on Sunday. The Irish were unranked at the time, but the win put them back in the AP Top 25. To stay there, the Irish will need to do well against No. 9 Louisville on Thursday and No. 1 UConn on Monday. Those tasks obviously aren’t easy.

They’d be easier with someone like Macy in the mix.

Notre Dame only had six players receive more than two minutes of playing time against the Tar Heels. That’s been the norm since guard KK Bransford injured her knee last month. The Irish are very reliant on their starters, an approach that might not be sustainable against a team as physical as Louisville and as talented as UConn.

Those two matchups will say a lot about what’s in store for the Irish in the final month and a half of the regular season.