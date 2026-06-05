Notre Dame women's basketball hires Jared Newson to Niele Ivey's coaching staff

Notre Dame officially has a replacement for Michaela Mabrey.

Mabrey left her alma mater on her own accord on April 22 after seven seasons, serving head coaches Muffet McGraw and Niele Ivey as a valued assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in that span. Ivey and the Fighting Irish had been looking to fill Mabrey’s shoes for going on a month and a half, but the search is over.

Notre Dame has hired Jared Newson as an assistant coach and head of player development.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jared to our Notre Dame family and coaching staff!,” Ivey said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience, a strong work ethic and a proven ability to develop talent. Jared is detail-oriented and knowledgeable, and he is a perfect fit for our staff. Excited to have him on board — welcome, Jared!”

A Belleville, Ill. native, Newson, 41, is a 2014 inductee of the UT Martin Hall of Fame. He was a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference honoree for his accomplishments there, averaging a career-best 18.8 points per game in 2005-06. Over the course of 83 appearances and 71 starts in three seasons from 2003 to 2006, Newson averaged 16.2 points per game. He left as the program’s third all-time leading scorer.

Newson labels himself a coach, mentor, motivator and trainer. He’s done a little bit of everything since giving his professional basketball career a shot in what is now the NBA G-League, formerly the D-League, where he played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Bakersfield Jam for a total of 45 games and 21 starts in the 2009-10 season. He averaged 9.4 points per game.

In his first pro ball endeavor out of college, Newson signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Sept. 17, 2007, but he was released five weeks later after going through training camp. Most of Newson’s professional experience was enjoyed in Europe with international playing time logged in Germany, Poland, Finland, France, Australia and Puerto Rico.

Newson’s most recent coaching gig came working as the director of basketball for Phantom BC of the Unrivaled Basketball League, a professional three-on-three that began in 2023. The Phantom’s roster consists of several standout pros from the WNBA including Satou Sabally, Natasha Cloud, Dana Evans, Aliyah Boston, Kiki Iriafen and Kelsey Plum. Newson helped the squad win the regular season title and get to the championship game.

Newson has spent a large part of the last decade and a half training high school prospects with collegiate aspirations as well as giving motivational speeches to similar demographics.