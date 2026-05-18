Newsstand: Notre Dame women's basketball recruiting target Eve Long sets commitment date

Notre Dame is in the mix for the best power forward in the recruiting class of 2027, according to Rivals. The Fighting Irish will know by noon Wednesday if they’re starting the cycle with a commitment from Eve Long, who’s publicly making her pledge to a program at a ceremony inside her high school that morning.

Long is down to the Irish, UCLA and UConn.

Playing for Olathe (Kan.) South High School, Long was the Gatorade Kansas High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season. She averaged 32.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 assist per game.

“Eve Long is on another level,” Shawnee Mission East High School head coach Doug Archer said. “Her production is insane. She is extremely hard to stop when she has the ball in her hands because of her size and skill level. She can single-handedly win games.”

A new era is on the horizon for Fighting Irish women’s basketball. Soon the squad will be led by someone not named Hannah Hidalgo for the first time since the 2022-23 season. Hidalgo is entering her senior season and will be gone from South Bend at the end of 2026-27. The Irish have five true freshmen who will take the torch from her as sophomores, but getting a commitment from Long will also go a long way in being able to get the Hidalgo-less ND era started on the right track.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Here’s the official announcement of Long’s commitment ceremony.

Time to make a decision!!!👀

Join us on Wednesday at 11:15 at Olathe South!!🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uh0ojV19GC — 𝔼𝕧𝕖 𝕃𝕠𝕟𝕘 (@eve_long23) May 17, 2026

Former Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price brings the heat.

The Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse defense was excellent in the second half on Saturday.

🗣️ YARD SALE



ND's defense allowed just 3 goals in the 2nd half of its NCAA QF win over Johns Hopkins on Saturday.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/rBAb6MnuYn — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 17, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I think this upcoming season, I think it will be better than what it has been with all the players they have in the receiver room. They are building their receiver room more and more every year. I’m really trying to see how it will look in the future.”

— Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop wide receiver Maddox Weil on Notre Dame’s offense

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Tom Zbikowski raves about Notre Dame commit David Folorunsho: ‘He can take over a game’

• Behind the friendship that could elevate Notre Dame’s 2027 D-line class

• Five-star DT David Folorunsho alters Notre Dame history — and maybe its future as well

• Notre Dame men’s lacrosse defeats Johns Hopkins, reaches third Final Four in four seasons

• Notre Dame target, four-star OT Layton von Brandt sets new commitment date

• Notre Dame recruiting takeaways from Blue & Gold’s South Florida swing



