Notre Dame women’s basketball tunes up for defining stretch by mauling BC, 94-60

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maybe the most significant development to come out of Notre Dame’s one-sided ACC women’s basketball clash Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion came from a player who hasn’t suited up since Dec. 11.

But for the first time in the six games since suffering a knee injury, starting guard KK Bransford showed up for a game without a knee brace.

What the 5-11 redshirt junior took in from the bench Thursday night was her teammates largely taking care of business in a 94-60 dismissal of Boston College that nudged the Eagles (4-14, 0-5) into sole possession of 18th place in the 18-team ACC with their 10th consecutive loss.

There were no anxious moments for heavily favored Notre Dame (11-4, 3-2 ACC), but enough of a lapse early in the second half that head coach Niele Ivey called an early third-quarter timeout to settle her team.

Perhaps part of that was being mindful of the step up in competition ahead, with No. 18 North Carolina coming to Purcell on Sunday in a stretch of three straight ranked opponents for the Irish, unranked in the AP poll this week after being in the Top 25 in 85 consecutive polls..

“I didn’t think we started off aggressive defensively coming off the half,” Ivey said of her message during the stoppage of play. “I think almost every possession they scored, and so, ust tighten up defensively so we can lock in and be better in the half court.”

Prosper leads the way

Senior Cass Prosper was the most dominant player in the half court or in full-court transition for either team, getting her fifth career double-double — 27 points and 13 rebounds — with all of five of them coming in the past seven games.

The 6-foot-3 guard missed a career high by one in both statistical categories, went 9-of-11 from the field and sank her only 3-point try, and added two assists with one turnover in 35 minutes of court time and while playing a variety of positions.

“I feel like [embracing that] was a different way to learn more about myself and to be able to grow on the court,” Prosper said. “It helps me be the teammate I need to be for my team. so I like it.”

And if she had to play center?

“I could be whatever my coach needs,” Prosper said with a smile.”

Notre Dame’s actual No. 1 option at center, 6-3 Wake Forest grad transfer Malaya Cowles, almost had a career day herself. The 6-3 Cowles had a season-high 20 points for the Irish, two off her career high, with six rebounds and two assists. She shot 8-of-10 from the field.

As a team, Notre Dame shot a season-high 64.5%, admittedly against the No. 351 field-goal percentage defense among the 359 Division I teams and worst among Power 4 teams. The Irish were 7-of-10 from 3 (70 percent).

Hidalgo closing in on steals record

Hannah Hidalgo and Iyana Moore pitched in 16 points apiece, with Moore sinking four of five 3-pointers and the nation’s leader in steals, Hidalgo, adding six more to her total as she closes in on Skylar Diggins for the school career record (381 to 367).

“I’m grateful to be home, so grateful for this win,” Ivey said. “Getting back on track.”

The Irish ended their first two-game losing streak since a February swoon late last season in falling to NC State and Florida State back-to-back. But they slipped from a projected 4 seed in ESPN’s NCAA Tournament Bracketology on Dec. 30 to an 8 seed in the latest rendition.

With a defining stretch of North Carolina, followed by Louisville also at home followed by No. 1 UConn on the road in succession.

Bransford, who isn’t yet practicing, won’t likely be added back into the mix until after those games, but her recovery timeline is unclear, at least publicly.

“We’ve never seen a player get injured like that before,” Ivey said when asked about it Thursday night, referring to how the knee bent during the injury against Morehead State.

What is known and shared that the injury is NOT — it’s not season-ending. It’s not an ACL tear. It did not require surgery. It’s been described as a bone-and-ligament injury.

Bransford was averaging 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds through Notre Dame’s first nine games. She also is one of ND’s best and most-versatile defenders and she deepens essentially a six-player rotation to a more comfortable seven.

“We’re just trusting the process,” Ivey said of Bransford. “And she’s progressing well, day-by-day. Credit to her, the work, her healing, but also [credit] the performance team.”

