What beating NC State did for Notre Dame women's basketball's NCAA Tournament outlook

What beating NC State did for Notre Dame women's basketball's NCAA Tournament outlookby: Tyler Horka1 hour agotbhorkaRead In AppNotre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper (8) slaps hands with teammates during a NCAA women's basketball game against Fairleigh Dickinson at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Notre Dame women's basketball won a Quad 1 game on Sunday. What did that do for the Irish's NCAA Tournament outlook? Here's the latest.