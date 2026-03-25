Notre Dame women's basketball: Vanderbilt at a glance — four things to know about the 2 seed Commodores

Notre Dame women's basketball: Vanderbilt at a glance — four things to know about the 2 seed Commodoresby: Tyler Horka24 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppVanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) celebrates a three point shot against Illinois during the second half of a second round NCAA college basketball tournament game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 23, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)This is what Notre Dame women's basketball fans need to know about Vanderbilt, the 2 seed that's up next on ND's NCAA Tournament schedule.