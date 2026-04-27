Notre Dame working to hire Winthrop assistant Tony Rack to men's basketball coaching staff

Notre Dame is working to hire Winthrop associate head coach Tony Rack to its men’s basketball coaching staff, a source confirmed to Blue & Gold on Monday afternoon.

Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune was the first to report the expected news.

No agreement is finalized yet, but according to the source, the process is headed in that direction. Rack would fill the vacancy created by associate head coach Kyle Getter, who left for the Cal Baptist head coaching job on April 6, on fourth-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry‘s coaching staff.

It’s unclear whether Rack will be Notre Dame’s assistant head coach, despite Getter previously holding that title.

Rack has worked at Winthrop since 2021 — his second stint with the program — during which time the Eagles have been a fixture at the top of the Big South standings. Winthrop has a record of 101-63 during his five seasons in Rock Hill, S.C., although it did not make the NCAA Tournament during that time.

Before Winthrop, Rack worked as an assistant coach at Western Carolina and Northern Kentucky. His first stint at Winthrop kick-started his coaching career from 2012-15, working as a graduate assistant and later in basketball operations under then-head coach Pat Kelsey. Kelsey is now the head coach at Louisville, where he’s made the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons.

This story will be updated.