Notre Dame WR KK Smith enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After three seasons at Notre Dame, wide receiver KK Smith is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3 college football insider Pete Nakos.

Smith is coming off a 2025 season in which he appeared in 10 games and caught eight passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns. He didn’t appear in a contest as a true freshman in 2023 but got in six games as a redshirt freshman the following year, catching 3 passes for 38 yards.

The Frisco (Texas) Reedy speedster will look to make an impact at a new college after playing in 107 snaps in 2025, sixth most of Irish receivers.

Notre Dame loses a couple of receivers who are exhausting their eligibility, but the staff is active in the portal at the position. The Irish very well may add two portal receivers.

Smith ranked as the No. 527 overall player and No. 79 wide receiver nationally — plus the No. 85 player in Texas — according to the 2023 Rivals Industry Ranking. The Irish flipped Smith from Texas Tech late in the cycle. The Red Raiders were the only other school that offered Smith.

The Irish signed four scholarship wideouts in the 2023 class: Smith, Austin (Texas) Westlake’s Jaden Greathouse, Folsom (Calif.) High’s Rico Flores Jr. and Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point’s Braylon James. With Smith hitting the portal, Greathouse will be the lone receiver from that class still on ND’s roster. That’s not including former walk-on Jordan Faison, who is no longer playing lacrosse and giving football his full attention.

In 22 games across three high school seasons per MaxPreps, Smith caught 99 passes for 1,385 yards and 15 touchdowns. During his senior season, with stats provided for 10 of 13 games, Smith hauled in 43 passes for 649 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Smith was named to the 2021 Texas District 5-5A Division I All-District second-team. He also played baseball and competed in track & field during his prep career.