Notre Dame's Sophie Novak finishes second in women's national steeplechase final

Notre Dame track & field athlete Sophie Novak crouched in exhaustion and emotion after crossing the finish line in the women’s national 3000-meter steeplechase final.

Novak fell short of her ultimate goal: bringing a national championship home to South Bend. But she still grinned ear to ear hours later as she accepted the next-best thing: a second-place trophy, and the best NCAA placement of her career. Novak finished as the national runner-up in the steeplechase with a time of 9:26.53 on Saturday evening at the NCAA track & field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Sophie Novak of Notre Dame is a national runner-up.



She finished second to BYU’s Taylor Lovell in the 3000-meter steeplechase. Caps off an outstanding career with the Irish. pic.twitter.com/iIQARQUU6B — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) June 14, 2026

BYU’s Taylor Lovell finished first, pulling away in the final lap and posting a time of 9:21.03. However, Novak crossed the finish line nearly seven seconds ahead of third-place recipient Cynthia Jemutai of Alabama (9:33.36).

Elsewhere in Eugene, Notre Dame spent two other competitors to the NCAA championships. Obiora Okeke finished 18th in the men’s shot put final with a distance of 18.16 meters (59 feet, 7 inches) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Amaya Aramini finished 17th in the 10,000 meters at 32:49.01 on Thursday.

The 3000-meter steeplechase is a long, grueling race, consisting of 7.5 laps and 35 obstacles, which include 28 hurdles and seven water jumps. Novak held a slim lead throughout the first 6.5 laps, but a late surge from Lovell in the final moments gave her the title.

Novak finished with the second-best time of her career, about 1.5 seconds off her personal best of 9:24.95. She posted that time in mid-April at the Bryan Clay Invitational, which was and remains a meet record.

This was also Novak’s second time earning first-team All-American honors in the steeplechase. She finished seventh with a time of 9:40.54 at the 2024 NCAA track & field championships. She is also a two-time ACC champion with Notre Dame, winning the conference in the steeplechase in both 2024 and 2026.

Her win at the ACC’s on May 15 was considered an upset, defeating NC State’s Angelina Napoleon by nine seconds. She ran a time of 9:34.46 to beat Napoleon, who finished fourth in nationals on Saturday. Until Lovell’s run to win it all, Novak’s personal-best time at the Bryan Clay Invitational was the fastest time in the nation.

It remains second-place in Fighting Irish track & field history.

A graduate student in her fifth year at Notre Dame, Novak redshirted in 2025, giving her the opportunity to compete for national honors in 2026. Her second-place finish capped off an outstanding career for the Lake Orion, Mich. native.