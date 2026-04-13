How Olivia Miles going No. 2 overall in the WNBA Draft is another reminder of what could have been at Notre Dame

Olivia Miles was referred to as a guard out of Texas Christian at the WNBA Draft on Monday night. Rightfully so. Her final act in college basketball came with the Horned Frogs. She took them to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history last month.

Most of her acts in college basketball, however?

They came with Notre Dame.

One-hundred and one of her 139 appearances and 95 of her 133 starts were in a Fighting Irish uniform. She was the first freshman to post a triple-double in NCAA Tournament history, registering 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against No. 12 seed UMass in Norman, Okla., in 2022. She was a triple-double threat seemingly every time she stepped on the floor for the Irish.

At the end of her five seasons at Notre Dame, one of which she sat out rehabbing a knee injury, Miles averaged 14.2 points, 6.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. What she did in her lone season at TCU, however, was even more of a reminder of the type of talent the Irish had in South Bend than anything she did while she was actually at Notre Dame.

Miles put up 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game with the Horned Frogs.

Many thought Miles could have been the No. 1 overall pick on Monday. Instead, the Dallas Wings took Azzi Fudd of UConn. Fudd will team up with former Huskies back court mate Paige Bueckers there. The last time they played together, they won a national championship in 2025.

That was the assumed ceiling for Miles and Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo, who’s entering her senior season in South Bend. Instead, the pair only played one season together. Hidalgo’s freshman season was the one that Miles sat out. Then Hidalgo and Miles shared the floor when the former was a sophomore, and in the beginning it looked like it would be a two-season combination for the ages.

Notre Dame ascended to No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll and beat three top-five teams; USC, Texas and UConn. But by the end of the year, the Irish had fallen to a No. 3 NCAA Tournament seed and they lost to, rather ironically, TCU in the Sweet 16.

It’s all water under the bridge at this point, especially with Notre Dame reaching the Elite Eight last month for the first time since 2019, but when Hidalgo is a No. 1 or 2 overall pick at this time next year, which is the way it’s trending, it’ll be impossible to not think about what could have been with her and Miles on the same roster for back-to-back seasons had everything worked out. It ended up only being one, and it was a disappointing one at that.

Also disappointing — Miles not having her WNBA Draft moment as a guard out of Notre Dame. Even after all those games, starts and triple-doubles (6 at Notre Dame, 6 at her last stop) she went down as a guard out of TCU.

The record book swayed one way but recency bias and lasting images of where she finished her college career swayed another. And in this era of collegiate athletics, that’s just often the way it goes.

That’s why UConn fans should cherish the embraces and soft smiles Bueckers and Fudd shared in New York City on draft night; two superstars who both went No. 1 overall in back-to-back years who will forever be remembered as greats from the same school. That could have been Hidalgo and Miles, but it won’t be. They went their separate ways and forever formed a rift, it appears, between them.

End of the world? No. Not by a long shot. Miles will tear up the W this summer and Hidalgo will be a National Player of the Year candidate once again next season. It’s just that the link between them that felt like it’d last forever when they were on the cover of SLAM Magazine together and making improbable plays only the two of them could pull off in tandem was severed, and Miles taking the stage as a representative of TCU and not Notre Dame threw that reality in all of our faces one last time.