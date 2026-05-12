Five-star OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola commits to Notre Dame football

All it took was one trip to Notre Dame for five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola to buy into Marcus Freeman’s program.

On Tuesday, Olubobola, the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, announced his verbal commitment to the Irish. The Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep rising senior’s decision comes 16 days after he visited campus for the first time.

“They have a strong culture and coaching staff,” Olubobola told Blue & Gold before he made his decision public during a ceremony on the Rivals YouTube channel. “They check all the boxes for me. The head coach is a leader of men, the position coach is able to develop offensive linemen to be the best they can be and the strength program is legitimate.”

The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder was one of the hottest commodities in the 2027 class with an offer sheet that included opportunities from 38 Power Four programs. He ultimately chose Notre Dame over Miami and Texas A&M, but other national programs also recruited him, including LSU, Penn State, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Michigan.

Rivals director of scouting Charles Power also accurately depicted Olubobola’s potential by ranking him as the No. 20 overall player in the country and one of the top prospects at his position. Olubobola reminds Rivals of former Notre Dame first-round draft choice Ronnie Stanley because of his frame, length, burgeoning power and movement skills.

“Like Stanley, Olubobola is a high-upside, developmental offensive tackle prospect with high-end traits for the position,” Power said. “Both have similar frames, with Olubobola being more filled out at the same stage. Olubobola also shows more power, while Stanley was more of a smooth mover with his basketball background.”

Those are the traits Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph covets.

How Notre Dame made a big move quickly for Olubobola

Rudolph only offered Olubobola less than two months ago, with the No. 1 player in New Jersey announcing his chance to play for the Irish on March 19. But the timing did not matter. Rudolph quickly cultivated a relationship with Olubobola, and their connection flourished because of his coaching style.

The fourth-year Irish assistant reinforced that impression during a trip to see Olubobola earlier this spring.

“He’s a good teacher,” Olubobola said. “When he came to visit, we were on the board, and he broke down plays that I would be good at and all that type of stuff. He’s really good at communication. … He likes my athleticism, my length and my aggression. He thinks he can develop me to be the best tackle I can be.”

Rudolph wasn’t the only Irish coach who played a part in Olubobola’s decision. He also credited Freeman and general manager Mike Martin with having major roles.

“They came on really strong after the visit,” he said. “They kept being persistent. My family and everybody around me loved the idea. And I love the idea, too.”

Olubobola’s agent, Latish Kinsler of LifeStyle Sports Agency, is also a big believer in Freeman. In addition to Olubobola, Kinsler also represents Irish sophomore wide receiver Quincy Porter, who transferred to Notre Dame from Ohio State this offseason.

“How they care about the players, that’s very meaningful,” Kinsler told Blue & Gold. “Football is a business, but to be able to have that personal side and to personally guarantee that you’re going to make sure each young man is successful in life speaks volumes.”

Connections to St. Peter’s Prep work in Notre Dame’s favor

Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep 2027 OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola (left center) connected with former Notre Dame and St. Peter’s Prep players Shayne Simon (left) and Jayson (right center) and Justin Ademilola (right) during his first trip to campus for the Blue-Gold spring Game on April 25, 2026. (Kyle Kelly/Blue & Gold)

Olubobola is the fourth St. Peter’s Prep prospect to commit to the Irish within the last 13 years. The all-male Jesuit prep school in New Jersey has also produced quarterback Brandon Wimbush, defensive linemen Justin Ademilola and Jayson Ademilola and linebacker Shayne Simon. Current Notre Dame defensive analyst Chase Jones is also from St. Peter’s Prep.

During his Notre Dame visit, Olubobola connected with the Ademilolas and Simon while they were on campus for the Blue-Gold game. Spending time with former St. Peter’s Prep players gave him a clearer picture of how he would fit in at Notre Dame.

“They just showed me it will be very similar to what I’m already going through here at Prep,” he said. “The transition from high school to college will be very smooth for me. … St. Peter’s and Notre Dame share similar values.”

Olubobola’s Notre Dame recruitment might have moved fast, but nothing could beat the package the Irish could offer.

“I mean, it’s just the standard they hold all their players to,” Olubobola said. “Great education, great football, great coaching, great culture, all of that.”

“They’re helping young men develop into men,” Kinsler added. “The success they’re having in life after football — because that’s what’s most important — means a lot to me.

“I definitely believe in Coach Freeman, what he’s presented and what he’s done thus far, as well as the other coaches. Also, having a great relationship with the front office. All those things together made me believe in the program and the direction it’s heading.”