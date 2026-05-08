Newsstand: On3's Chris Low says Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman 'will be in the NFL'

On3’s Chris Low has spent a lot of time around Notre Dame this offseason. In the last few weeks, he’s written profiles on Marcus Freeman and CJ Carr.

He has thoughts on the former’s future.

On a podcast with Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman, Low said he believes Freeman “will be in the NFL at some point.”

“He will be a head coach in the NFL,” Low said. “There’s too much interest at that level.”

Freeman, of course, was a hot name for head coaching vacancies of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants a few months ago. His name was thrown around in Chicago Bears circles just over a year ago. He didn’t get any of those three jobs, but as he accumulates more success in South Bend and as he gets more and more connected to NFL jobs it becomes more of a matter of time feeling as it relates to his chances of proving Low — and so many others — right.

“People I know in the NFL, they love his ability to connect with players. They love the fact that he’s been a player caller on defense, he’s called his own plays, that he’s coached at a place now like Notre Dame,” Low said.

“I think Marcus Freeman will be in the NFL at some point. He will be a head coach in the NFL.”



— @Clowfb, who visited Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame last month



But here’s the thing. Freeman is only 40. So he could win a title or two over a period of years and THEN do the NFL. pic.twitter.com/7095m4dZo6 — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) May 7, 2026

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

The home game kickoff times for the Fighting Irish are set in stone, and four of them are in primetime.

If you were excited about not seeing a Peacock-exclusive game on the schedule, welp, there is news for you.

Notre Dame will still have a Peacock exclusive game, just not at home this year https://t.co/BVDMjZ3nX2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 7, 2026

Six All-Americans for the Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse team.

🇺🇸 USA Lacrosse All-Americans 🇺🇸



Will Donovan (1st Team)

Shawn Lyght (1st)

Thomas Ricciardelli (2nd)

Matt Jeffery (HM)

Will Maheras (HM)

Josh Yago (HM)#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/wFvQGZPWNG — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 7, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“They have a certain standard that they make every athlete to meet. Coach (Joe) Rudolph is a really good coach. The high standards they have in education and in football, they’re not lacking in anything regarding the college experience. They’re a really good school and I like them a lot.”

— Oradel (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola on Notre Dame

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• The Gold Standard: Latest Notre Dame quarterback recruiting intel

• Lucky Charms: New prediction logged for Notre Dame to land five-star recruit

• Four things we learned about Notre Dame defensive backs in 2026 spring practice

• Chicago Mount Carmel four-star LB Roman Igwebuike incudes Notre Dame in top five

• Notre Dame wide receiver recruiting intel: Another four-star recruit has return visit set

• Notre Dame opens as betting favorite vs. Wisconsin, Miami per BetMGM

