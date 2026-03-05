A pay cut, a dream and how Lou Holtz changed Notre Dame football history forever

“I’m 5-10, 152 pounds. I wear glasses, speak with a lisp and have a physique that makes me look like I’ve been inflicted with beriberi and scurvy for most of my life. I was 234th out of a class of 278 coming out of high school. I couldn’t get into Notre Dame. I couldn’t even get into St. Vincent’s of Latrobe [Pa.]. I went to a state institution [Kent State], because they had to take me.

“And here I am, the head coach at Notre Dame.” — Lou Holtz at his Notre Dame introductory press conference on Nov. 27, 1985.

From the time Gene Corrigan walked in the door in 1981 to begin his seven-year run as Notre Dame’s athletic director, the proverbial list that athletic directors allegedly keep in a top drawer of their desk — was actually real.

By the time the head football coach who Corrigan had inherited — Gerry Faust — hit the middle of Year 5 of his five-year deal that those higher up on the food chain of the Notre Dame administration were stubborn enough to honor, Corrigan had updated and massaged the list to include five names.

Even though becoming the successor to Faust was being called career suicide by several national publications. The prevailing thinking was that the academic bar was too high at Notre Dame, the schedule too ambitious and the values of the school too out of step with a changing college football landscape.

And that the rich Notre Dame tradition would never again be reborn, but instead stuffed into a time capsule and left to fade gently into history.

And maybe if Ohio State hadn’t fumbled away its chance to hire Lou Holtz after his mentor, Woody Hayes, was fired seven years prior, all those premature postscripts about Notre Dame football would have proven to be true.

Instead Holtz made history, and Notre Dame, the football program and the school, is better for it in 2026.

Even as the ND community mourns his death on Wednesday at age 89.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lou Holtz,” current head coach Marcus Freeman said in a statement. “Lou and I shared a very special relationship. He welcomed me to the Notre Dame family immediately, offering me great support throughout our time together. Our relationship meant a lot to me as I admired the values he used to build the foundation of his coaching career: love, trust and commitment.

“Lou’s impact at Notre Dame has gone well beyond the football field. He and his wife, Beth, are respected across campus for their generous hearts and commitment to carrying out Notre Dame’s mission of being a force for good.”

Taking stock of the ‘what ifs?’

But it only came to pass because Holtz was not only willing to buy into Corrigan’s vision, that the torch of tradition could be relit, he was willing to take a pay cut to leave a rebuild at the University of Minnesota to step into a longtime dream of his own.

“We’re talking a big bite financially,” Corrigan said.

For Corrigan, the decision-making loop to find Faust’s successor was a small one. He reported directly to then-university president Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh and vice president Rev. Edmund P. Joyce. And he enlisted a consultant named Ara Parseghian.

“That’s a nice search committee, isn’t it?” Corrigan said of Parseghian, ND’s iconic coach from 1964-74 who added two national championships to the school’s trophy case.

“It was great having a guy who knows what it takes to get the job done. And Father Joyce was nice enough to let me do that. There were five people who Ara and I talked about. I don’t know which one of us said it, but one of us said, ‘We need to wake up the echoes.’”

Holtz’s résumé wasn’t without blotches, at least on the surface. He was coming off a 6-5 season at Minnesota, one that landed the Gophers in the less-than-coveted Independence Bowl, but in reality he rescued that program from oblivion.

And Holtz had been forced out at Arkansas two years before ND hired him.

“That didn’t scare me at all,” Corrigan said. “Ara and I went through the five names, and when we got done, we looked at each other and both said, ‘He’s the one.’”

And he was.

He pulled Notre Dame football out of one of the program’s deepest funks. And Holtz did it while playing roughly 40 percent of his games against Top 25 teams. Holtz’s Irish squads were a collective 32-20-2 against ranked teams during his run.

That included four wins against Top 10 teams at the time during the 1988 title run in Holtz’s third season, with all four of those teams — Miami, Michigan, West Virginia and USC — actually finishing in the top 7 in the final poll.

And with his dynamic team and his dynamic personality, Holtz made Notre Dame football an attractive enough commodity for NBC to invest millions in televising the school’s football games, an arrangement that lives on today in its 36th year of existence.

“I was lucky,” Corrigan said. “I knew Lou had a [Notre Dame] outclause in his contract, because I had talked to him previously about it. “We were able to move fast, because we had had conversations.

“The guy [Holtz] was there. We were friends. Our [son] Tim and Skip [Holtz’s son] went to school together. And I knew Lou wanted the job. There were some things that could have gotten in between us. I think he actually got offered another job right about the same time he was coming to Notre Dame. I was so fortunate.”

And so was Notre Dame.

The allure of Ohio State

Just how fortunate Holtz shared in 2008 ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, and talked about the career paths he didn’t take, specifically the two that would have led him to Columbus, Ohio, to follow another legend.

“Woody Hayes had the greatest influence on my life of anybody professionally,” Holtz said of the man for whom he served as an assistant coach during Ohio State’s 1968 national title season. “Even though I was only with him for a year and a half — and it was a tumultuous year and a half, I’ll tell you — it was a year and a half I wouldn’t trade for the world.

“I learned so many things during my one and a half years with Woody. Two things stand out. Football is a game of fundamentals. It’s about blocking, it’s about tackling. The other thing is that the coach’s obligation is not to be popular, not to be well-liked by the players.

“Your obligation is to make your players the best they can possibly be. That means you’re going to have to have standards. You’re going to have to have demands. You can’t compromise. These are the things you have to believe. Those were the things I learned from him.”

Holtz started his head coaching career the season after winning one with the Buckeyes, in 1969 at William & Mary and amassed 249 wins, 132 losses and seven ties for the Tribe (1969-71), North Carolina State (1972-75), Arkansas (1977-83), Minnesota (1984-85), Notre Dame (1986-96) and South Carolina (1999-2004).

As late as 2007, he was still fielding — and turning down — head coaching offers and inquiries, he said.

As far as the OSU opportunities, the first came just a little over a year into his head coaching stint at William & Mary. Hayes’ idea was to bring Holtz back to Ohio State as defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator — and designated successor.

“Now this was 1970,” Holtz said. “I said, ‘Well, how much longer are you going to coach?’ He said, ‘Two or three years.”

“My wife wanted to go back in the worst way. I said, ‘If I’m going to end up at Ohio State, I’ll end up there because they want me and not because they’re sort of forced to take me.’ I told Woody, ‘You can’t guarantee that, Coach.’ He said, ‘Well, I’ll just resign in August. They’ll have no other option but to hire you.’ But I stayed at William & Mary.

“The funny thing is Woody didn’t retire in two or three years. After they let him go following the 1978 season, I heard from Ohio State again.”

But Holtz didn’t like the way Ohio State handled the vacancy, offering him a chance to interview instead of offering him the job. So he stayed at Arkansas, and eventually he found his way to Notre Dame.

The end at ND, and Holtz’s lasting legacy

“My only real piece of advice I gave him,” Corrigan said, “was, ‘Don’t stay longer than eight years.’ I said that because it is such a high-pressure job. Ara told me he probably should have left a year or so before he did.

“He said it got to him, and that he didn’t realize how much until after he stepped away. He said, ‘If I had stayed on and coached Notre Dame much longer, I’m not sure I’d be alive today.’ It really does take a chunk out of you.”

Holtz stayed 11, until his resignation at the end of the 1996 season that felt almost like a push.

In his later years — after Corrigan, Hesburgh and Joyce were long gone — Holtz clashed with the Notre Dame admissions office over what constituted a good risk. He was frustrated that he was criticized by his own administration for what they perceived as alarming attrition, when Holtz felt like he was simply purging toxic players for the good of the program.

Bob Davie, Holtz’s defensive coordinator for his last three seasons in South Bend and eventual successor as head coach, even questioned Holtz’s sanity to seemingly everyone with an office in the Joyce Center but Holtz.

It was during the Charlie Weis Era (2005-09) that Holtz got fully engaged again with Notre Dame football, at Weis’ invitation and insistence.

But Holtz never lost touch with the players who played for him, just as he had promised. And that’s a powerful piece of his legacy.

“He has never let me down,” Tony Rice, Holtz’s starting QB on his 1988 national championship team, said more than a decade after he graduated. “He’s done a lot as far as opening doors for me, getting contacts for me. As a football player, coach Holtz prepared me for the real world. And when the real world gets too real, he was still there for me.

“I guess part of you thought he was going to be there forever.”

Editor’s note: The quotes from Holtz, Rice and Corrigan were gleaned from one-on-one interviews Hansen conducted while working at the South Bend Tribune and when writing the book, Notre Dame Stadium Stories.



