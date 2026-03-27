Reigning Masters champion reacts to new Notre Dame golf leprechaun logo | Newsstand

Notre Dame golf’s leprechaun logo, released Wednesday, caught the attention of one of the PGA Tour’s top golfers and the reigning Masters champion.

After the Irish debuted their sport-centric leprechaun logo, Rory McIlroy took to social media to share his thoughts. He approved.

“Grip looks a little strong but I love the color of the jacket (smirk emoji),” McIlroy said. “Great logo!”

McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, is one of the world’s dedicated golfers. He has 29 wins on the PGA Tour, including five major victories. He is also one of the sport’s most recognizable players. As of Thursday night, over 375,000 people viewed McIlroy’s comment on Twitter.

Gear is already available for purchase, but make no mistake, McIlroy’s public approval is priceless.

Notre Dame Posts of the Day

Rivals’ No. 26 overall player and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2028 class, four-star recruit Madoxx Davis out of Cartersville (Ga.) High, announced an offer from the Irish on Thursday.

The No. 2 DL in the 2028 class, Christian Academy of Louisville (Ky.) four-star Kellan Hall, posted about his latest Notre Dame visit, which wrapped up Wednesday.

Irish women’s basketball superstar Hannah Hidalgo is in the Sweet Sixteen for the third time in three years.

Hannah Hidalgo is more appreciative of this Notre Dame Sweet 16 appearance than she was the prior two. That’s maturity, but it’s also a result of more love for the game and her teammates.



“It feels so different, especially to do it with these girls…It feels like a sisterhood.” pic.twitter.com/LGCbMbfUN2 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 26, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Day

“I just know in my heart that we have a chance at winning a national championship. That’s been my ultimate goal since I got here.”

— Fifth-year linebacker Jaylen Sneed on his decision to return to Notre Dame rather than enter the NFL Draft or transfer out.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Day