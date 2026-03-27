Reigning Masters champion reacts to new Notre Dame golf leprechaun logo | Newsstand
Notre Dame golf’s leprechaun logo, released Wednesday, caught the attention of one of the PGA Tour’s top golfers and the reigning Masters champion.
After the Irish debuted their sport-centric leprechaun logo, Rory McIlroy took to social media to share his thoughts. He approved.
“Grip looks a little strong but I love the color of the jacket (smirk emoji),” McIlroy said. “Great logo!”
McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, is one of the world’s dedicated golfers. He has 29 wins on the PGA Tour, including five major victories. He is also one of the sport’s most recognizable players. As of Thursday night, over 375,000 people viewed McIlroy’s comment on Twitter.
Gear is already available for purchase, but make no mistake, McIlroy’s public approval is priceless.
Notre Dame Posts of the Day
Rivals’ No. 26 overall player and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2028 class, four-star recruit Madoxx Davis out of Cartersville (Ga.) High, announced an offer from the Irish on Thursday.
- 1Hot
New commitment!
Irish land 4-star RB
- 2
Pro Day Intel
From Notre Dame
- 3
Kicking solved?
Latest from Biagi
- 4Hot
Oklahoma flip target
Visiting ND
- 5
Four-star DB latest
Zayden Gamble update
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The No. 2 DL in the 2028 class, Christian Academy of Louisville (Ky.) four-star Kellan Hall, posted about his latest Notre Dame visit, which wrapped up Wednesday.
Irish women’s basketball superstar Hannah Hidalgo is in the Sweet Sixteen for the third time in three years.
Notre Dame Quote of the Day
“I just know in my heart that we have a chance at winning a national championship. That’s been my ultimate goal since I got here.”
— Fifth-year linebacker Jaylen Sneed on his decision to return to Notre Dame rather than enter the NFL Draft or transfer out.
Notre Dame Headlines of the Day
- Lucky Charms: Which ND weekend visitors are on commit watch?
- Best ND football player for a back-alley brawl? | Chat Transcript
- What to make of Hannah Hidalgo vs. Mikayla Blakes in Sweet 16 heavyweight head-to-head
- ND recruiting weekend preview: Irish set to host key flip targets this weekend
- ‘How God had it written’: What facing former team in Sweet 16 means to ND’s Iyana Moore
- ND visit gives four-star OT Cameron Wagner deeper look at life in Irish O-line room
- Big, fast, physical: Why linebacker Ko’o Kia has ND coaching staff’s attention
- Catching up with Ace Alston: ND four-star CB commit breaks down latest visit
- ND four-star RB target Tre Segarra schedules June official visit
- ND running back recruiting: What’s next after Lathan Whisenton’s commitment?
- ‘It’s gonna show in the season’: How CJ Carr plans to test his limits in third ND spring
- How ND won over four-star RB Lathan Whisenton behind the scenes
- How Lou Holtz taught ND linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary a life lesson the first time they met
- ND an early favorite for nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman
- Why LB Jaylen Sneed returned to ND for fifth season
- Newsstand: ND junior guard Hannah Hidalgo snubbed from another national honor