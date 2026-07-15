Position preview: Notre Dame loves its tight ends in the run game, but can they become pass-catching weapons?

This story appears in Blue & Gold Illustrated’s 2026 Notre Dame Football Preview, a 160-page, full-color, glossy magazine with everything you need to know about the 2026 Fighting Irish and their upcoming season. To order your copy, click here.

Notre Dame’s projected top-two tight ends have been described as a “young bull in a china shop” and a “tough dude who doesn’t like to be pushed around.”

The former is redshirt freshman James Flanigan, courtesy of Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. Flanigan is extremely athletic and physical, and it shows in the run game. But Freeman wanted to see him tone down his bull/china shop tendencies and learn to control them, becoming a tenacious yet technically sound blocker.

Toward the end of his true freshman season, Flanigan did that.

“Man, you talk about a guy that’s improving,” Freeman said. “Oh, man, he is improving.”

The latter is redshirt junior Cooper Flanagan, who took an unplanned sabbatical last season when he missed all but 4 offensive snaps while he recovered from a torn Achilles, which he suffered during the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 2025. The Irish tried to bring him back in October, but they ultimately shut him back down.

The description came from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock after Flanagan’s first post-recovery practice, on Day 1 of spring ball. Not only did the California native block his tail off, he even started a fight. Those would become hallmarks of Flanagan’s spring, as he constantly drove defenders into the ground.

“Yeah, well, that’s Coop,” Denbrock said. “That’s why I love him.”

Notre Dame loves its tight ends in the run game. They’re big. They’re strong. They’re physical and aggressive, and the results they produced on the field this spring reflected that. Denbrock said Flanigan has the same “tough guy mentality” as his homophonic counterpart, while second-year Arkansas transfer Ty Washington should contribute as well.

“I’m more than thrilled [with] where we are in the run game,” Denbrock said. “With Coop and James Flanigan and Tyrus Washington and the guys in that room, we can line up physically with anybody.”

The passing game, though, is a different story.

Notre Dame’s tight ends have a modest history of receiving production, at best. Flanagan has 5 career receptions, although 3 are touchdowns. Washington only caught 5 passes last year as the No. 2 tight end behind Eli Raridon. And Flanigan, Denbrock estimates, was thrown under a dozen passes in his high school career.

That’s the challenge for this group in 2026.

“Can we run and play football in space and make plays in the passing game and be our quarterback’s best friend when he needs one?” Denbrock said. “That’s something we gotta continue to get better at, in my opinion.”

Preseason Analysis

Key: ***** National Title; **** Top 10; *** Top 25; ** Too Unproven; * Major Concern

Starter: ***

Cooper Flanagan is Notre Dame’s projected starting tight end, and Irish fans should be more comfortable with that now than they were before spring practice began. Flanagan showed no lingering effects from his January 2025 Achilles repair, which cost him nearly his entire 2025 season. He also frequently stood out as a run blocker, which tracks with his body of work from his first two seasons in South Bend.

It’s fair to question Flanagan’s ceiling in the passing game, but he was a more than capable red-zone threat before he got hurt. There’s also an argument to be made that with the amount of weapons Notre Dame has on the outside and in the backfield, it might not need Flanagan to be more than that.

Like Eli Raridon last year, we’ll give Flanagan a three-star rating that might look far too low when the season ends. But given his relatively thin pass catching résumé, it’s difficult to go higher at this time.

Experience: ***½

This is one of two Notre Dame position groups without a single returning starter (running back), but it has plenty of playing experience despite that.

Flanagan and Ty Washington have both played a lot of football. The former earned significant reps as a true freshman and became a heavy contributor as a sophomore, averaging 23.2 offensive snaps per game in the 11 matchups he finished in 2024. The latter was Notre Dame’s No. 2 tight end throughout 2025 and saw on-and-off playing time in his three years at Arkansas.

Meanwhile, James Flanigan got his feet wet in meaningful moments last year, and Jack Larsen played in the late stages of seven blowout wins.

Depth: ****

There were times last season when Notre Dame was hesitant to use even two tight ends in its game plan. Week 1 at Miami, when the Irish gave their wide receivers in-line blocking assignments at the goal line, comes to mind.

That shouldn’t happen in 2026.

Notre Dame has three tight ends it feels good about as contributors in Flanagan, Flanigan and Washington, with varying degrees of upside. Larsen is entering Year 3 and has arguably the best hands of the bunch, so he could work in as a receiving threat.

Finally, Ian Premer’s readiness is unknown, but he’s so talented that one would think he can be an option if called upon. This is a position where true freshmen have contributed in recent years at Notre Dame.

Overall Grade: ***½

Intriguing is the operative word with this group.

The Irish explored the tight end market in the transfer portal. They even scheduled a visit with Tulsa’s Brody Foley, who chose Louisville, but they called off Foley’s visit and ultimately decided against adding to the room. That tells you Notre Dame likes what it has in house, even with Raridon’s departure and Flanagan’s unplanned redshirt season.

This group has the numbers, with four or five real options. It has the floor, because you know Flanagan and Flanigan will block, if nothing else. Does it have the ceiling?

We’ll find out, but this writer is intrigued and optimistic.