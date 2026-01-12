Transfer Portal: Former Ohio State five-star WR Quincy Porter signs with Notre Dame football

Boundary wide receiver was one of Notre Dame football’s top needs entering the 2026 transfer portal cycle. And on Monday, the Irish addressed it by adding an elite prospect with significant upside.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Quincy Porter has committed to Notre Dame. The former five-star prospect from the 2025 recruiting class will arrive in South Bend with four years of eligibility remaining.

“Notre Dame is a great opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to playing for Notre Dame and have the opportunity to continue to develop,” said Porter to On3 vice president of transfer portal Steve Wiltfong. “I think the future is good and they have a great historic history and I want add to that.

“What stands out is football and the education opportunities that they have there.”

According to the 2026 On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, Porter is the No. 21 overall player and the No. 3 wide receiver available; On3 regularly updates the 2026 transfer portal industry rankings as new names enter the portal. In addition to the Irish, Washington, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, UCLA and Auburn were among the programs that expressed interest in the 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass-catcher.

Washington, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee and South Carolina were among roughly 30 Power Four programs that offered Porter during his high school recruitment. Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma and Alabama emerged as finalists before he announced his verbal commitment to Ohio State.

Notre Dame also recruited Porter as a prep player, offering him a scholarship during its 2023 St. Patrick’s Day-themed Pot of Gold Day recruiting event. Porter showed immediate interest, visiting campus for the first time less than a month later. Though he never returned to South Bend, Porter maintained a strong respect for the football program and the university.

According to a source close to Porter, Notre Dame’s tradition and long-standing success were key factors in his continued interest. Now, he becomes part of it.

Porter has the skill set to be a plug-and-play option on the outside for the Irish. He appeared in four games as a true freshman at Ohio State, with limited opportunities largely due to playing behind unanimous All-America wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Porter finished his Buckeyes career with four receptions for 59 yards, totals that are expected to rise with an expanded role in Notre Dame’s offense.

Porter is a product of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, a program where Notre Dame has previously found success on the recruiting trail. In the 2022 cycle, the Irish signed quarterback Steve Angeli and defensive back Jayden Bellamy, the Nos. 7 and 4 prospects in New Jersey. Bellamy later transferred to Syracuse without appearing in a game for Notre Dame. Angeli followed three years later.

This time, it is Porter making the move to South Bend. He is expected to factor immediately into the Irish passing attack with CJ Carr at quarterback.