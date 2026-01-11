Report: Marcus Freeman accused of battery at son's wrestling meet; Notre Dame denies allegations

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman was accused of battery at his son’s wrestling meet, according to a report by the South Bend Tribune. Notre Dame Athletics issued a statement in response, strongly denying the allegations.

An opposing assistant coach, New Prairie’s Chris Fleeger, filed a report accusing the fifth-year Irish head coach of battery after allegedly exchanging words with Freeman, his son, Vinny and his wife, Joanna, on Jan. 3 at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational. Vinny is a senior at Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn, and he’s set to attend Cornell on a wrestling scholarship in the fall of 2026.

Physical contact allegedly occurred between Freeman and Fleeger, and they were separated by local law enforcement and Mishawaka school officials.

According to the SBT’s Austin Hough and Kyle Smedley, Mishawaka police “investigated and turned over the completed report to the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.” Meanwhile, Notre Dame called Fleeger’s accusations “totally unfounded.”

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” the Irish said in a statement. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone.

“We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded.”

It is unknown, according to the SBT, how long it will take the prosecutor’s office to determine whether or not to file charges, or what that determination will be. Police also “did not disclose the extent of the alleged contact,” which allegedly took place after Vinny Freeman’s wrestling match. The SBT also reported that “while the family was not officially asked to leave, they did so” after the altercation.

This story will be updated.