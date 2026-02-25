Report: Notre Dame men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry likely safe for at least one more year

After a 100-56 loss to Duke on Tuesday night, calls for Notre Dame head men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry‘s job grew as loud as they’ve been during his three-year tenure in South Bend. But according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, fans who want change will likely be disappointed.

Borzello reported that there is “no appetite to make an immediate move” at Notre Dame, citing sources. He also noted that Shrewsberry remains under contract through the 2029-30 season.

As part of his 2026 men’s basketball coaching carousel guide, Borzello placed the Notre Dame job in the “probably at least a year away” category. The Irish were joined in that group by Georgetown, North Carolina, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Washington.

Borzello believes the following jobs could realistically open: Arizona State, Boston College, Butler, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Pitt, Providence and Syracuse. Only one high-major coach, Kansas State’s Jerome Tang, has been fired so far.

Full ESPN story: The 2026 men’s college basketball coaching carousel guide

Despite his 40-54 (18-37 ACC) record through nearly three seasons at Notre Dame, the news that he’s likely safe is not a surprise. The Irish knew Shrewsberry would need time to build a program after hiring him from Penn State (whom he took to the NCAA Tournament in 2023).

While his first three years have not gone according to plan, there are several mitigating factors that contribute to Shrewsberry’s lackluster record — particularly this season.

Notre Dame started 7-3 with no bad losses and quality wins over Missouri and TCU, but everything changed when star junior point guard Markus Burton was ruled out indefinitely with an ankle injury suffered Dec. 5 against the Horn Frogs. The Irish lost at home to Purdue Fort Wayne without him and unraveled in ACC play, dropping 12 of their last 14 games.

Shrewsberry, sitting on a chair next to the podium after suffering an Achilles injury during the Duke loss, called 2025-26 the “season of hell.”

The Irish would also be wise to invest the money they would have used to buy out Shrewsberry into their roster, which has some promising pieces but desperately needs an infusion of veteran transfer portal talent. Notre Dame is believed to be near the bottom of the ACC in NIL/revenue share investment in men’s basketball. The financial arms race in the sport has shown no signs of slowing down, either.

The 2026-27 season is shaping up to be the year where Shrewsberry must show greater progress or risk a coaching change. If the Irish can keep their core — comprised of Burton, freshman guard Jalen Haralson, freshman forward Brady Koehler and sophomore guard Cole Certa — in place, they should have a solid foundation to build around.