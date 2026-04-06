Reports: Notre Dame associate head coach Kyle Getter leaving for Cal Baptist job

Notre Dame associate head coach Kyle Getter is leaving for the head coaching job at Cal Baptist, according to multiple reports. CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein was first with the news.

Blue & Gold is working to confirm.

Getter’s move will leave Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry with his first assistant coach opening since he filled out his original staff in 2023. Mike Farrelly, Ryan Owens, Tre Whitted and Grady Eifert are Notre Dame’s remaining assistants.

Cal Baptist will be Getter’s first head coaching job after nearly two decades as an assistant, including three seasons at Notre Dame. The Lancers, who compete in the Western Athletic Conference, had an opening after former head coach Rick Croy left to become the associate head coach at Arizona State. Croy led Cal Baptist to its first-ever WAC tournament championship this season, falling to Kansas 68-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to Notre Dame, Getter coached at Virginia for five seasons: three as director of recruiting and player development, and two as an assistant coach. He was part of the staff that won the 2019 national championship for the Cavaliers, as well as three ACC regular-season championships (2019, 2021 and 2023).

Getter also worked as an assistant coach at Liberty, Radford and most notably VCU, where he was part of the staff that went from the First Four to the Final Four under head coach Shaka Smart in 2011.

On his official bio page, Notre Dame credited Getter for developing its guards, who were its strength throughout the past three seasons. The Irish went 41-56 (19-39 ACC) during that time, finishing tied for 12th, tied for ninth and tied for 16th in the league standings, respectively.

“Under Getter’s tutelage, the Irish guards continued to shine,” the Irish wrote. “Markus Burton led the ACC in scoring with 23.5 ppg. He also became the seventh fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.”

Burton left via the transfer portal this offseason, as will fellow star guards Cole Certa and Jalen Haralson. The Irish are starting over nearly from scratch, with only three contributors from its 2025-26 roster remaining: Rising senior guard Braden Shrewsberry (Micah Shrewsberry’s son), rising senior guard Logan Imes and rising sophomore forward Brady Koehler.

Redshirt freshman center Tommy Ahneman also plans to return, as of this writing. Notre Dame will also bring in freshman guard Jonathan Sanderson and freshman center Gan-Erdene Solongo.