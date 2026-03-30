Coveted Chicago LB Roman Igwebuike replaces USC official visit with Notre Dame return trip

One of the country’s most coveted linebacker recruits in the 2027 class has rearranged his official visit schedule to include a trip to Notre Dame.

On Sunday, Chicago Mount Carmel four-star recruit Roman Igwebuike posted on social media that he plans to visit the Irish from June 12-14. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder initially scheduled a USC visit that weekend. Igwebuike also has official visits scheduled to Clemson (May 29-31) and Tennessee (June 19-21). It is unclear whether he rescheduled his trip to Southern Cal.

Led by new Notre Dame linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, the Irish have emerged as a top contender for Igwebuike this offseason. In addition to his official visit, Igwebuike — the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 143 overall player and No. 10 linebacker in the high school junior class — also plans to be on campus April 24. While Igwebuike is from Crown Point, Ind., that will be just his second recruiting visit to South Bend.

The Irish first hosted Igwebuike on campus for the Boise State game on Oct. 7 and offered him in person. However, Notre Dame eventually secured two 2027 linebacker commitments — Ellis McGaskin and Amarri Irvin — later that season. Since then, McGaskin has backed off his pledge, and Jean-Mary has prioritized Igwebuike as one of his top targets in the 2027 cycle.

One of the biggest draws to Notre Dame for Igwebuike, the No. 7 rising senior in Illinois, is how the staff would utilize his talents on defense. Last season for Class 8A state champion Chicago Mount Carmel, Igwebuike recorded 115 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 17 quarterback pressures, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions in 14 games.

“It’s mostly the scheme they run, how I’d fit and the positions I’d play in it,” Igwebuike told Blue & Gold earlier this month. “It’s kind of similar to what I play now in high school, so I can see myself fitting in that scheme pretty well.”

Igwebuike is also drawn to Notre Dame because of its similarities to Mount Carmel and its proximity to home.

“Not only because of how close they are, but also just a Catholic school — coming from a Catholic school and going to one doesn’t sound like a bad idea,” Igwebuike said. “Not only because they’ve proven to develop linebackers, but also just the culture and the program don’t sound bad to my family and me at all.”

In addition to Notre Dame, Igwebuike has unofficial visits scheduled with Miami, Tennessee and Indiana this spring. He has already visited Clemson and Michigan and hopes to visit Florida, Ohio State and USC. He was also reportedly scheduled to visit Georgia last weekend.

Igwebuike is one of five blue-chip prospects from Chicago Mount Carmel with an Irish offer, joining fellow 2027 recruits wide receiver Quentin Burrell and defensive back Tavares Harrington, along with 2028 prospects defensive lineman Caleb “Bonecrusher” Tucker and wide receiver Marshaun Thornton. Burrell and Harrington will visit Notre Dame later this month.

Igwebuike and Harrington are tentatively scheduled to announce their commitments during a ceremony July 11.