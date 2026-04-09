'Run it back': Hannah Hidalgo publicly announces return to Notre Dame for senior season

There wasn’t any worry she’d leave. But Thursday, she publicly confirmed she’s staying. Hannah Hidalgo will remain at Notre Dame for her senior season in 2026-27.

She put out a social media post with the caption, “running it back.”

For clarity, Hidalgo was not eligible to declare for the 2026 WNBA Draft. She’d have needed to be 21 years old already to do so. She’s only 20, and she has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. She could have chosen to exercise it elsewhere, but Thursday’s announcement signals she’s staying loyal to Notre Dame. She signed with ND out of high school and will finish her college career there.

Hidalgo has quite a junior year act to follow. She won ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year along with Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Somehow, she was only named a Second Team Associated Press All-American despite wining the Nancy Lieberman Award as the most outstanding point guard in the country.

Hidalgo averaged 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 5.2 assists per game. She’s the only college basketball player this century to average at least 25, 5, 5 and 5 in all of those categories. She’s also the only player in college basketball history to have at least 200 steals in a single season. She finished with a record-setting 202. Another all-time record, 29 of those came in the NCAA Tournament.

Simply put, it was a season for the ages for Hidalgo. Scary for Notre Dame opponents, there really doesn’t seem to be any stopping her. Or slowing her down. She’s increased her scoring output every year she’s been in South Bend, and the only major statistical category in which she did not post a career-high last season was assists per game. She averaged 5.5 as a freshman.

Notre Dame is currently in the midst of trying to put together a team around Hidalgo that can make it back to the Elite Eight, where the Irish went for the first time since 2019 last month, or maybe even further. Currently, it’s Hidalgo, redshirt freshman Leah Macy, junior Lucy Jensen and senior Kelly Ratigan plus five incoming true freshmen on the 2026-27 roster. Hidalgo is the only player in that group that appeared in the Elite Eight game. Rising fifth-year senior KK Bransford did, too, but she’s yet to make an announcement of her own regarding her status for next season. She could still enter the transfer portal if she felt so inclined.

Notre Dame needs to utilize the portal for its own gain whether or not Bransford does for hers. The Irish are in the market for a pure post player as well as a back court mate for Hidalgo who has collegiate experience handling the ball and contributing on both ends of the floor.

The portal opened this past Monday and remains usable until April 20.