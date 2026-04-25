Rutgers transfer forward Bryce Dortch commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame likely secured the final member of its transfer portal class: Former Rutgers forward Bryce Dortch.

Dortch committed to the Irish on Saturday, he announced on Instagram. He joins Winthrop center Logan Duncomb, Penn wing Ethan Roberts and Gonzaga point guard Braeden Smith. Blue & Gold was told at the outset of portal season that the Irish planned to acquire four legitimate transfer additions, despite having six roster spots available.

In his sophomore season at Rutgers, Dortch averaged 2.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game in 31 outings (3 starts). At 6-foot-9, Dortch is a defense-first forward who should contribute off the bench behind Roberts and rising sophomore Brady Koehler. Koehler will likely start at the 4 but can move to the 3 when Dortch is in the lineup.

The Somerville, Mass. native has two years of eligibility remaining. Out of high school, he was a three-star prospect and the No. 206 player in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Dortch received a negative Offensive Bayesian Performance Rating on EvanMiya.com, but his Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating was positive 1.66. He also frequently played out of position at Rutgers, often playing a small-ball 5 role. With Duncomb, redshirt freshman Tommy Ahneman and true freshman Gan-Erdene Solongo in the fold, that’s likely not something Dortch will have to do.

As a scorer, Dortch does not provide an outside shooting threat but shot 62.5% from the field in two seasons with the Scarlett Knights. His primary job, though, will be defense on a Notre Dame team largely made up of offense-first players.

With Dortch in the fold, the bulk of Notre Dame’s 2026-27 roster is likely set, although the Irish have two roster spots available. With a new-look roster, head coach Micah Shrewsberry will look to build momentum after three consecutive losing seasons to start his tenure.

Notre Dame will open the 2026-27 season on Nov. 1 against Villanova in Rome, Italy.

Notre Dame men’s basketball roster and eligibility chart with Rutgers transfer forward Bryce Dortch

* Has used a redshirt season

# Has used a redshirt season and received a medical hardship waiver

^ Walk-on in the traditional sense

Position Number of players Four years of eligibility Three years of eligibility Two years of eligibility One year of eligibility Guard 6 •Jonathan Sanderson

•Nick Shrewsberry^ •Brady Stevens*^ •Logan Imes

•Braeden Shrewsberry

• Braeden Smith* Wing/Forward 4 • Luke Devine*^ •Brady Koehler •Bryce Dortch •Ethan Roberts* Center 3 •Tommy Ahneman*

• Gan-Erdene Solongo • Logan Duncomb*#

This story will be updated.