Six former Notre Dame football players invited to 2026 NFL scouting combine

The NFL announced a list of 319 prospects who received invites to the league’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis, set to be held later this month through the first couple days of March. Notre Dame had half a dozen former Fighting Irish players make the cut.

Here are the names of those six players:

• Running back Jeremiyah Love

• Running back Jadarian Price

• Wide receiver Malachi Fields

• Tight end Eli Raridon

• Offensive lineman Billy Schrauth

• Offensive lineman Aamil Wagner

The Notre Dame contingent includes what is widely billed as the best running back duo in the history of the program in Love and Price, a one-year transfer portal wideout who helped CJ Carr acclimate to the college game in his first year as a starting quarterback in Fields, one of the nation’s leading receivers at the tight end spot in Raridon and two team captains from the offensive line in Schrauth and Wagner.

Love won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back in 2025, and his position mate, Price, was recently named the No. 2 tailback prospect in the upcoming draft by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. Brugler put Fields and Schrauth on his list of the top 100 draft prospects in this cycle as well.

All six of the former Notre Dame players invited to the combine have a serious shot of getting selected in the draft, obviously. If they all end up hearing their names called, it will be the third consecutive draft in which the Irish had at least six former players picked. Notre Dame hit that number on the dot in 2025 after having seven former players go off the board in 2024. The program had a brief dry spell with only five former players getting selected in the 2022 and 2023 drafts combined.

Notre Dame has only had two first-round draft choices in the last six drafts; Kyle Hamilton in 2022 and Joe Alt in 2024. Continuing the trend of having one selected every other year, Love should be a surefire first-round pick this year. He won’t have to do too much at the combine to make it happen, either. Brugler has Love rated as the No. 3 overall player and the No. 1 running back in the draft.

The combine officially takes place from Feb. 23 through March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. Live coverage of the event begins on Feb. 26 on NFL Network.