Six Notre Dame football beat writers grade the 2026 Fighting Irish transfer portal class

Six Notre Dame football beat writers grade the 2026 Fighting Irish transfer portal classby: Tyler Horka40 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppNov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles while participating in senior day activities before facing the Syracuse Orange at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn ImagesSix Notre Dame beat writers from Blue & Gold break down the Irish's 2026 transfer portal class and assign the signees a letter grade.