Newsstand: Six Notre Dame football players named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele
Six of Notre Dame’s most highly touted players on the 2026 roster were named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele this year. Only one of them, junior cornerback Leonard Moore, was named to the First Team, however.
Johnson was joined in being honored by the following players:
Second Team
• Redshirt sophomore safety Brauntae Johnson
Third Team
• Senior linebacker Drayk Bowen
• Redshirt junior defensive end Boubacar Traore
Fourth Team
• Redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Carr
• Redshirt junior offensive guard Charles Jagusah
Notably, Carr was beat out on the First, Second and Third Teams by Oregon’s Dante Moore, Texas’ Arch Manning and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin’ respectively. It’s not often an offseason Heisman Trophy front-runner is a preseason Fourth Team All-American, but it does speak to the talent level of those four players in particular. It should be a heck of a year for quarterback play in college football.
It should be a heck of a year for cornerback play at Notre Dame, meanwhile, with Moore leading that charge. By most accounts, he is the best at his position in the country and it isn’t particularly close. Of all of the Irish players mentioned by Steele, Moore should have the best chance of backing up the nod and being an All-American at season’s end.
- 1Hot
Brady Quinn exclusive
Praise for CJ Carr
- 2Breaking
Commitment alert
2028 K Owen Davies
- 3
Zayden Gamble
Reflects on commitment
- 4Hot
OV spotlight
DE Abraham Sesay
- 5
New offers
From evaluation camp
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Notre Dame social media posts of the day
CJ Carr is the best quarterback in the country no matter what Phil Steele or anyone else says, per Brady Quinn.
Jeremiyah Love is loving wearing the No. 4 in Arizona, just as he always has everywhere else.
Now is the time to get the mind right.
Fighting Irish quote of the day
“If I went back now, I don’t know that his arm’s as strong as Stafford’s, but he throws an incredibly accurate deep go ball. He’s always keeping his eyes open downfield to take that big swing, that big shot at you. He’s a better athlete than anyone ever realizes who can scoot and run. That’s very similar. And he’s tough. He’s a tough kid who can hang in there in the pocket and make those throws and recover. So that’s who I see now.”
— Brady Quinn on comparing CJ Carr to Matt Stafford
Blue & Gold headlines of the day
• Notre Dame’s 5-star weekend: Intel on Simien, Henderson, Parks, and what the Irish need to close
• Where Notre Dame stands with top offensive targets to start official visits | The Heat Index
• Exclusive: Why Brady Quinn says Notre Dame’s CJ Carr is the ‘best quarterback in the country’
• Notre Dame evaluation camp yields offers to four blue-chip defensive prospects
• Official visitor spotlight: Can Notre Dame fend off LSU for five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay?
• Four-star safety Zayden Gamble reflects on Notre Dame commitment, talks Julius Jones Jr.