Newsstand: Six Notre Dame football players named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele

Six of Notre Dame’s most highly touted players on the 2026 roster were named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele this year. Only one of them, junior cornerback Leonard Moore, was named to the First Team, however.

Johnson was joined in being honored by the following players:

Second Team

• Redshirt sophomore safety Brauntae Johnson

Third Team

• Senior linebacker Drayk Bowen

• Redshirt junior defensive end Boubacar Traore

Fourth Team

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Carr

• Redshirt junior offensive guard Charles Jagusah

Notably, Carr was beat out on the First, Second and Third Teams by Oregon’s Dante Moore, Texas’ Arch Manning and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin’ respectively. It’s not often an offseason Heisman Trophy front-runner is a preseason Fourth Team All-American, but it does speak to the talent level of those four players in particular. It should be a heck of a year for quarterback play in college football.

It should be a heck of a year for cornerback play at Notre Dame, meanwhile, with Moore leading that charge. By most accounts, he is the best at his position in the country and it isn’t particularly close. Of all of the Irish players mentioned by Steele, Moore should have the best chance of backing up the nod and being an All-American at season’s end.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

CJ Carr is the best quarterback in the country no matter what Phil Steele or anyone else says, per Brady Quinn.

High praise for Notre Dame QB CJ Carr from Irish legend Brady Quinn 👀☘️



More: https://t.co/WxSUrd2MHo pic.twitter.com/ylz7vJgA9f — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) June 10, 2026

Jeremiyah Love is loving wearing the No. 4 in Arizona, just as he always has everywhere else.

Now is the time to get the mind right.

Setting our players up for lifelong success ☘️



Thank you to Notre Dame Football alum Matthias Farley ‘15 for coming home to talk to our players about life after football!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/d08i2tvZom — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 10, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“If I went back now, I don’t know that his arm’s as strong as Stafford’s, but he throws an incredibly accurate deep go ball. He’s always keeping his eyes open downfield to take that big swing, that big shot at you. He’s a better athlete than anyone ever realizes who can scoot and run. That’s very similar. And he’s tough. He’s a tough kid who can hang in there in the pocket and make those throws and recover. So that’s who I see now.”

— Brady Quinn on comparing CJ Carr to Matt Stafford

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Notre Dame’s 5-star weekend: Intel on Simien, Henderson, Parks, and what the Irish need to close

• Where Notre Dame stands with top offensive targets to start official visits | The Heat Index

• Exclusive: Why Brady Quinn says Notre Dame’s CJ Carr is the ‘best quarterback in the country’

• Notre Dame evaluation camp yields offers to four blue-chip defensive prospects

• Official visitor spotlight: Can Notre Dame fend off LSU for five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay?

• Four-star safety Zayden Gamble reflects on Notre Dame commitment, talks Julius Jones Jr.



