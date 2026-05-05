Six things that must happen for Notre Dame women's basketball to reach Elite Eight again

Six things that must happen for Notre Dame women's basketball to reach Elite Eight againby: Tyler Horka37 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppNotre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey talks to guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) during the NCAA women's basketball tournament second round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)What does Notre Dame need to do to get back to the Elite Eight in a year? Blue & Gold's Tyler Horka breaks down six make or break areas.