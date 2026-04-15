Time to submit your questions for Thursday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame Football Live Chat at blueandgold.com with Eric Hansen is back this week and in our spring time slot — THURSDAY at noon ET. The question queue is already open for early submissions. We will continue on Thursdays through the end of April (instead of Wednesday in-season), due to coverage conflicts.

As always, we’ll be getting you up to speed on everything happening with Notre Dame Football as spring practice rolls into its final stages.

How to submit questions

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. And we’ve simplified the process, so that you don’t have to go off-platform to another site to submit them. The same goes for following the chat when it’s live on Thursday.

Just simply scroll down to the dialogue box below and submit your question(s). If you’re having trouble seeing the dialogue box, try refreshing this page. Sometimes it takes a few seconds to pop up after the refresh.

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question(s). NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at blueandgold.com late Thursday afternoon.Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen holds a weekly live chat during the Notre Dame football season and will continue into the offseason on a weekly basis through at the end of April.

Submit questions here

Recent Chat Transcripts

Chat Transcript: Could a freshman D-lineman get into the mix for Notre Dame? | April 9, 2026

Chat transcript: How deep will Notre Dame go with its running back rotation? | April 2, 2026

Chat Transcript: Best Notre Dame football player for a back-alley brawl? | March 26, 2026