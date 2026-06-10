Time to submit your questions for Thursday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame Football Live Chat at blueandgold.com with Eric Hansen is back this week THURSDAY at noon ET. The question queue is already open for early submissions.

As always, we’ll be getting you up to speed on everything happening with Notre Dame Football as the Irish have begun summer school and summer workouts, and the college football world around them is swirling with significant developments.

How to submit questions

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. And we’ve simplified the process, so that you don’t have to go off-platform to another site to submit them. The same goes for following the chat when it’s live on Thursday.

Just simply scroll down to the dialogue box below and submit your question(s). If you’re having trouble seeing the dialogue box, try refreshing this page. Sometimes it takes a few seconds to pop up after the refresh.

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question(s). NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at blueandgold.com late Thursday afternoon.

Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen holds a weekly live chat during the Notre Dame football season and spring football that has moved into periodic mode for the summer. We’ll pick back up in weekly mode when training camp starts in August.

Submit questions here