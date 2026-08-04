Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame Football Live Chat at blueandgold.com with Eric Hansen is back this week WEDNESDAY at noon ET. The question queue is already open for early submissions.

We’ll be getting you up to speed on everything happening with Notre Dame Football as the Irish get ready for the opening of training camp on Thursday.

How to submit questions

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. And we’ve simplified the process, so that you don’t have to go off-platform to another site to submit them. The same goes for following the chat when it’s live on Wednesday.

Just simply scroll down to the dialogue box below and submit your question(s). If you’re having trouble seeing the dialogue box, try refreshing this page. Sometimes it takes a few seconds to pop up after the refresh.

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question(s). NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at blueandgold.com late Wednesday afternoon.

Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen holds a live chat on a weekly basis during the Notre Dame football season and August training camp.

Submit questions here